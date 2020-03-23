Amazon Fab Phones Fest is back with another edition. As always, there are a number of deals on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and others. The Fab Phones Fest is being held from March 23 to March 26, 2020. During the four day sale on Amazon India, customers can get attractive discounts and offers. The sale is aimed to challenge the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, which concluded yesterday.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals

Samsung Galaxy M21

The Galaxy M21 from Samsung will go on first sale today. The big battery smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India starting at 12:00PM IST. It is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. There is a Rs 500 discount on the smartphone during the sale. It features a 6.4-inch display, Exynos 9611 SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. There is also a 6,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support.

OnePlus 7T

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest on Amazon India, the OnePlus 7T is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. This is not the first time that the smartphone has received a discount. There is also a 6 months no cost EMI available on the device. It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Fluid display. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage and a Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It has a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

With the launch of Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 8 series was expected to get a big discount. However, Xiaomi discounted Redmi Note 8 Pro by Rs 1,000 ahead of the launch of new models. With Redmi Note 8 Pro, you will get MediaTek Helio G90T, an octa-core processor designed for gaming on the go. It starts at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage. You can bump that storage to 128GB storage at Rs 14,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999. There is also extra up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It sports a 6.53-inch display, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is also listed with offers on Amazon India. The smartphone is available with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange. It starts at Rs 10,499 and no cost EMI starts at Rs 2,166 per month. It features a 48-megapixel main camera with Samsung sensor and f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel second sensor that acts as an ultra wide-angle camera. Like Realme 5i, the Redmi Note 8 also features a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor and macro camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 13-megapixel shooter. Other features include a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 has become the default iPhone for most consumers since launch last year. Apple made it even more attractive by offering it at lower price in India. Now, the smartphone is available with up to six months of no cost EMI during Amazon Fab Phones Fest. It starts at Rs 64,900 and comes in a wide range of colors. There is a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A13 Bionic chipset and starts with 64GB storage. There is 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Galaxy S20 series might be the most advanced smartphones from Samsung yet. But that doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Note 10 series has become outdated. In fact, it looks unique and appealing at the same time. During Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the Galaxy Note 10 is available for Rs 69,999 with up to nine months no cost EMI. It features a 6.3-inch display, Exynos 9825 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 3,500mAh battery. There is triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Other offers

There are a ton of offers on smartphones during Amazon Fab Phones Fest that you should not miss. Apple iPhone XR and XS are available starting from Rs 48,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. OnePlus 7 Pro available from Rs 42,999. Vivo U20 is available starting from Rs 10,990. Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT are available from Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A50s are available from Rs 23,999 and Rs 17,499 respectively.