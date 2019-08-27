Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Amazon India has announced the next edition of its Fab Phones Fest. The sale is being held from August 27 to August 30 and competes with Flipkart’s Month-End Mobiles Fest. During the sale, customers will get up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. There is also 5 percent instant bank discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI. The e-commerce giant is also offering additional exchange offers up to Rs 4,000 and no cost EMI.

Ahead of the sale today, smartphone makers like Honor already revealed their offers on best-selling devices. Amazon India has now listed all the deals available on smartphones during the sale. Those buying during the sale will also get 6 percent extra value on sale of an old smartphone via Cashify. Here is a look at top deals available during Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 7 starting at Rs 32,990

OnePlus 7 Series is available with no cost EMI for up to 12 months during the sale. There is no discount being offered on the smartphone but Amazon India making it easier to pay for the device. The OnePlus 7 is available starting at Rs 32,990 while the OnePlus 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 48,990. The new OnePlus 7 Series comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the Pro variant gets a 90Hz display.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Oppo R17 at Rs 22,990

Oppo R17 is getting a discount of 38 percent during Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The smartphone is available for Rs 22,990, which is a massive discount from its launch price of Rs 36,990. The discount is applicable on the variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with dual 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. For selfies, Oppo R17 offers a 25-megapixel shooter. It packs a 3,500mAh battery and comes in ambient blue color.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 starting at Rs 7,499

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 available on offer during the four day sale. The Redmi Y3 is seeing a price drop of Rs 3,000. The variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, is available at its lowest price yet. It is available for Rs 7,499 and it offers 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Honor 9N at Rs 8,499

Honor 9N was recently discounted to Rs 8,999 and is now available with additional Rs 500 off. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,499. It sports a 5.84-inch display and uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. It has a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 20i at Rs 12,999

Honor 20i is one of the newest smartphones from the company in India. During the sale, it is available for Rs 12,999. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Kirin 710 SoC, it has triple rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,400mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 10,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus is getting a big discount during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is being discounted to Rs 10,999. The smartphone was launched at Rs 18,499 and this is the lowest price yet. It offers a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. HMD Global has equipped the device with 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and there is a single 16-megapixel shooter at the front. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Other deals

Oppo K3 is available for Rs 16,990 while Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) goes on sale on August 30 at Rs 15,990. Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are available for Rs 7,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively. Huawei P30 Lite and Oppo F11 Pro are available for Rs 17,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. Xiaomi Poco F1 with Snapdragon 845 SoC is available with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Apple iPhone XR is available for Rs 58,999 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro for Rs 49,990. Huawei P30 Pro is also seeing a price drop to Rs 63,990 during the sale.

Features Oppo R17 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Honor 20i OnePlus 7 Price – 9999 14999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+-1080x2280pixels 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels 6.21-inch-Full HD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM and 256GB 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 32MP 32MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 3,400mAh 3,700mAh