Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2 and more

Day two of Amazon FAB Phones Fest arrives with exciting deals on smartphones. YES Bank Credit card owners get a better benefit if they buy the phones on EMI and some deals also offer No Cost EMI option. Though many might not mind splurging, we suggest taking a look at last year’s top brass flagships available on Amazon India at an affordable price point. Today’s roster of smartphone deals includes two such flagship-grade hardware totting phones — it’s up to you to figure out which ones. Thanks to the No Cost EMI and extra discount on Exchange value, now you can buy a premium phone without breaking a bank.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 37,900

MRP: Rs 62,500

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is last year’s flagship that fought bravely against the 2018 iPhones. It still carries a competitive rear camera with fancy features such as Slow-Mo, OIS, Live Focus, Background Blur, AR Emojis and more. Samsung uses a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED with Quad HD+ resolution, which delivers an immersive experience with 4K videos. Also, it’s likely to be the last flagship without any punch-hole camera or a notch. So grab the Galaxy S9 for Rs 46,900 on No Cost EMI for up to nine months using YES Bank Credit card. If you buy it from Appario Retail seller, you can get extra Rs 9,000 off on exchange value.

OnePlus 6T (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 33,999

MRP: Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T is undoubtedly one of the best mid-range flagship phones that checks out in every department. Dealing with the 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display is fun, especially with the dewdrop-style notch. The dual rear cameras equip the new nightscape technology that delivers good low-light photos. Overall, the phone is super fast, even with face unlock, and uses the fast charging technology to juice up the phone quickly. OnePlus 6T is selling for Rs 35,999 after using YES Bank Credit card to buy it with No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 months duration. Also, you get an extra Rs 2,000 discount in addition to the exchange value of your phone.

Vivo NEX (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 29,990

MRP: Rs 47,990

You shouldn’t confuse Vivo’s motorized pop-up selfie camera phone NEX as one trick pony. The NEX flaunts a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display which goes edge-to-edge and is nearly bezel-less. The dual Pixel cameras use Sony’s imaging sensor along with 4-axis OIS promise more stable photos without much of shakes or blurring. Vivo NEX packs in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 chipset, Screen sound support, and more. You can enjoy all of them by exchanging your working phone to get an extra Rs 8,000 off if you buy it from Appario Retail seller. Also, if you have YES Bank Credit card, then you get Rs 2,000 as a 10 percent instant discount on No Cost EMI for any duration. You can buy this phone for as low as Rs 29,990 at least.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 10,800

MRP: Rs 13,999

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is still the best Android One family smartphone delivering a smooth stock experience. The phone clicks stunning photos thanks to the Smart Lens and Super Pixels along with Auto HDR. You get the USB Type C port for faster data transfers and more reliable charging. Also, you get to enjoy the Android 9.0 Pie update. Buy the Mi A2 for as low as Rs 10,800 after using the YES Bank Credit Card on No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 months.

Nokia 8.1 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 26,100

MRP: Rs 31,999

Nokia 8.1 arrives with Android 9.0 Pie by default and features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with the iPhone-like notch. This power-packed phone runs smooth thanks to its stellar hardware and stock Android optimizations. The dual rear camera setup at the back comes with ZEISS optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and more. Nokia 8.1 is selling for Rs 26,100 after an instant 10 percent discount on EMI using YES Bank Credit card and an extra Rs 2,500 off on Exchange if you buy the phone from the seller — Appario Retail.