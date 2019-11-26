E-commerce giant, Amazon India, is hosting its Fab Phones Fest between November 26 and November 29. During the sale period, you will be able to buy top smartphones with up to 40 percent discount. There are deals on OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR and Honor 20 among others. During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, you can also avail no cost EMI options, exchange offers, and up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Here is a look at the top smartphone deals.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T that was recently launched with a 90Hz display, and Snapdragon 855+ SoC is also getting a discount. Launched at a starting price of 37,999 for the 128GB storage model. It will now be available for Rs 34,999. The 256GB storage model, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 39,999, and after the discount, it will be available for Rs 37,999.

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up camera, 90Hz display and more was launched back in May this year. At launch, the OnePlus 7 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was made available for Rs 48,999. Now, after the discount, you will be able to buy it for Rs 39,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model was made available for Rs 52,999. You can now buy it for Rs 42,999. There is also a top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which was launched for Rs 57,999. It will be available for Rs 48,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

Apple iPhone XR

Last year’s “affordable” iPhone XR has been an exciting option ever since it got a price cut. Launched around Rs 76,000, the smartphone is now available to buy at Rs 42,900. Amazon Fab Phones Fest also offers no cost EMI options on the phone.

Features Apple iPhone XR Price 49900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset OS iOS 12 Display LCD-6.1-inch Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 7MP Battery

Honor 20

The Honor 20 was launched in India for Rs 32,999 and after a discount, you can now buy it for Rs 22,999. In the camera department, the device sports a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Features Honor 20 Price 32999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,750mAh

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The recently launched Samsung budget smartphone, the Galaxy M10s is getting Rs 500 discount. It is now available for Rs 8,499. For the price, you get dual cameras at the back, a 4,000mAh battery, AMOLED screen and more.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10s Price 8999 Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels Internal Memory 32GB storage + 3GB RAM Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 is getting a Rs 2,000 flat discount, and it is now available for Rs 13,999. It comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and a triple camera setup at the back. There is a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Features Nokia 6.2 Price 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3500mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+, a Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It comes with dual cameras at the back, 4,000mAh battery and more. The smartphone is getting Rs 500 discount, after which you will be able to buy it for Rs 6,999.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Other deals

Besides, during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, you can get deals on other phones that include the Honor 20i, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F11, Oppo K3, Huawei Y9 Prime and more. There are also deals on accessories such as power banks, cases and covers, and more.

