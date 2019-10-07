comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Here are some top deals on OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy A10s and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Here are some top deals on OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy A10s and more
News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Here are some top deals on OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy A10s and more

Deals

Amazon has once again started Fab Phones Fest with more discounts and deals on smartphones that you should not miss out. As part of the sale, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1

  • Published: October 7, 2019 12:12 PM IST
amazon-fab-phones-fest

Amazon has once again started Fab Phones Fest with more discounts and deals on smartphones that you should not miss out. As part of the sale, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 10,000 using HDFC Bank cards, YES Bank cards and Bank of Baroda cards. The five-day sale has started already and will continue until October 9. The e-commerce giant recently ramped up its Great Indian Festival sale and it received massive response. Now for the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, here are the top deals below.

OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999

OnePlus 7 is one of the best smartphones in the premium mid-range price segment. While it launched at Rs 32,999, it is being discounted to Rs 29,999 during the sale. The discounted price is for the Mirror Grey variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Red and Mirror Grey variants with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. Both the storage variants are getting discounted by Rs 3,000 during the sale. There is also free screen replacement, no cost EMI and exchange offer on these models on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs 9,999

Samsung has made a big comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its new Galaxy M-series and revamped Galaxy A-series. During the sale, the Galaxy M30 is being discounted to Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with an ultrawide angle camera on its back and packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage and sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

OnePlus 7T with Bank offers

OnePlus’ latest smartphone is also under different banks offer. The OnePlus 7T comes at starting Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The device will be available in two colors including Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. The company also introduced its OnePlus Care program with free one year extended warranty. It also offers 50 percent off on battery replacement, buyback program, and other offers.

Samsung Galaxy A10s at Rs 9,499

The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 9,499. To recap the details regarding the Galaxy A10s, Samsung has priced the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 10,499. Buyers will have the choice to choose from three colors including Green, Blue, and Black. Buyers can further push the price down of the 3GB RAM variant with the help of bank-offers, or exchange offers. For the people unaware, Galaxy A10s is likely a mid-year refresh for the Galaxy A10 that launched earlier this year.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

9999

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 12
Deals
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 12
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today: Details

News

Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today: Details

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today: Details

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online
OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV gets up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon India with an offer: Check details
Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL कीमतें सामने आईं, 15 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Redmi Note 7 Pro हुआ सस्ता, 11,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदे

OnePlus TV पर मिल रहा है 5000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ये हैं सेल ऑफर्स

Realme X2 Pro Dolby Atmos के साथ ड्यूल स्टीरियो स्पीकर सेटअप के साथ आएगा

News

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online
News
OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak online
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Canadian pricing leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India slashed, now available for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart
Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today: Details

News

Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today: Details
Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season

News

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season