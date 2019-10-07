Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Here are some top deals on OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy A10s and more

Amazon has once again started Fab Phones Fest with more discounts and deals on smartphones that you should not miss out. As part of the sale, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 10,000 using HDFC Bank cards, YES Bank cards and Bank of Baroda cards. The five-day sale has started already and will continue until October 9. The e-commerce giant recently ramped up its Great Indian Festival sale and it received massive response. Now for the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, here are the top deals below.

OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999

OnePlus 7 is one of the best smartphones in the premium mid-range price segment. While it launched at Rs 32,999, it is being discounted to Rs 29,999 during the sale. The discounted price is for the Mirror Grey variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Red and Mirror Grey variants with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. Both the storage variants are getting discounted by Rs 3,000 during the sale. There is also free screen replacement, no cost EMI and exchange offer on these models on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs 9,999

Samsung has made a big comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its new Galaxy M-series and revamped Galaxy A-series. During the sale, the Galaxy M30 is being discounted to Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with an ultrawide angle camera on its back and packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage and sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

OnePlus 7T with Bank offers

OnePlus’ latest smartphone is also under different banks offer. The OnePlus 7T comes at starting Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The device will be available in two colors including Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. The company also introduced its OnePlus Care program with free one year extended warranty. It also offers 50 percent off on battery replacement, buyback program, and other offers.

Samsung Galaxy A10s at Rs 9,499

The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 9,499. To recap the details regarding the Galaxy A10s, Samsung has priced the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 10,499. Buyers will have the choice to choose from three colors including Green, Blue, and Black. Buyers can further push the price down of the 3GB RAM variant with the help of bank-offers, or exchange offers. For the people unaware, Galaxy A10s is likely a mid-year refresh for the Galaxy A10 that launched earlier this year.

Story Timeline