Amazon recently announced its latest edition of the ‘Fab Phones Fest’. The event will bring offers and deals on popular smartphones available on the E-commerce website. The offer will commence on February 26 and go on till February 29. Customers will be able to enjoy exciting offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories by top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and more.

Further, Amazon will also be offering No-cost EMI options on various products during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. There will also be special offers for ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI users. Similar offers will be available for users of Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Cards and EMI, who will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500. Check out the phones on offer during the sale.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A

The Redmi Note 8 series will be available with an additional exchange offer up to Rs 1,000 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The recently launched Redmi 8A dual will be available for only Rs 6,999. The Redmi Note 8 Series features a 6.3-inch bezel-less screen with a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy M31 will be available starting Rs 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy M30s, M30 and M20 will be available on the website during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone will be available with an undisclosed offer during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate QHD+ screen with a bezel-less screen. The phone has a 48-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and a pop-up front camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro will also have an undisclosed offer under the Amazon Fab Phone Fest. The iPhone 11 Pro features a new 12-megapixel triple camera setup with an improved night mode and Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip.

Amazon will also be offering offers on other products besides smartphones. This includes power banks, headsets, mobile cases, screen protectors, cables and chargers. There will also be more deals with rom partners and sellers.