comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus, Apple, more | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus, Apple, Samsung and more
News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus, Apple, Samsung and more

Deals

Amazon is offering a range of discounts and deals on various phones during the Amazon Fab Phones Sale.

  • Updated: February 25, 2020 6:04 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Amazon recently announced its latest edition of the ‘Fab Phones Fest’. The event will bring offers and deals on popular smartphones available on the E-commerce website. The offer will commence on February 26 and go on till February 29. Customers will be able to enjoy exciting offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories by top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and more.

Related Stories


Further, Amazon will also be offering No-cost EMI options on various products during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. There will also be special offers for ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI users. Similar offers will be available for users of Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Cards and EMI, who will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500. Check out the phones on offer during the sale.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A

The Redmi Note 8 series will be available with an additional exchange offer up to Rs 1,000 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The recently launched Redmi 8A dual will be available for only Rs 6,999. The Redmi Note 8 Series features a 6.3-inch bezel-less screen with a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy M31 will be available starting Rs 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy M30s, M30 and M20 will be available on the website during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone will be available with an undisclosed offer during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate QHD+ screen with a bezel-less screen. The phone has a 48-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and a pop-up front camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro will also have an undisclosed offer under the Amazon Fab Phone Fest. The iPhone 11 Pro features a new 12-megapixel triple camera setup with an improved night mode and Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip.

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999: Price, specs and features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999: Price, specs and features

Amazon will also be offering offers on other products besides smartphones. This includes power banks, headsets, mobile cases, screen protectors, cables and chargers. There will also be more deals with rom partners and sellers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 6:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2020 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3
News
Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3
Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

News

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

iQOO 3 Review

Review

iQOO 3 Review

Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones launched in India

Most Popular

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers
Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch today at 1 pm
Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5

News

Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 में मिलेगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जल्द लॉन्च होगा ये स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver ईयरफोन भारत में 799 रुपये में लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर होंगे लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M31 भारत में 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, ऐसे 1 हजार रुपये सस्ते में खरीदें

भारत के पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro की अगली सेल 5 मार्च को, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench
News
Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on Geekbench
Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3

News

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3
Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features

News

Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price, features
Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G spotted on Geekbench
Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones launched in India