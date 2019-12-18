comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top deals on smartphones | BGR India
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999, Apple iPhone XR from Rs 45,990, Oppo F11 at Rs 14,990 and other deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest is a five day sale offering deals and discounts on top selling smartphones. Check out these top deals on smartphones and accessories on sales.

  Published: December 18, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Amazon Fab Phones Fest, its year end sale on smartphones and smartphone accessories. The sale is being held from December 19 to December 23 and claims to offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones. Other offers available during the sale include no cost EMI, exchange offer, free screen replacement for Prime members and offers from bank. The e-commerce giant is yet to reveal details of all the deals on smartphones during the sale. However, it has listed some of the deals that consumers must keep an eye out.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999

When it comes to premium mid-range flagship, the OnePlus 7T has become a no brainer. It offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Fluid display. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage and Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. During the Fab Phones Fest, the smartphone will be available for Rs 34,999. There is also instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC cards and EMI and extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange of OnePlus devices. It has a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,800mAh battery.

Watch: Top Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Apple iPhone XR from Rs 45,990

The iPhone XR has become one of the best-selling smartphone for Apple globally and it remains one of the most popular model. After seeing huge discounts, the smartphone will be available for Rs 45,900 on Amazon India. It features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, it also support Face ID for facial recognition. It has 2,942mAh battery and offers best battery life on any iPhone yet.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starting from Rs 25,999

During Fab Phones Fest, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs 25,999. The smartphone became available on Amazon India recently and there is extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. It starts at Rs 4,333 per month for up to 6 months no cost EMI option. The Redmi K20 Pro is a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 6GB or 8GB or RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a 6.39-inch display, runs MUI 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Oppo F11 at Rs 14,990

Oppo F11 is also getting massive discount during the sale on Amazon India. The smartphone will be available at Rs 14,990 with no cost EMI option for three months. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Oppo F11 relies on a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Pie, packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s at Rs 13,999

On Amazon India, the Galaxy M30s is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. The base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The Galaxy M30s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, has a 6.4-inch display, 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will be available with no cost EMI for six months during the sale.

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Other deals on smartphones

Amazon India is also teasing offers on online exclusive devices like the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo U-series during Fab Phones Fest. There is also an Oppo A9 2020 Quiz where Amazon customers can answer a question and win an Oppo A9 2020 smartphone. Other offers include Nokia 4.2 at Rs 6,999, Nokia 6.2 at Rs 13,499 and Huawei Y9 at Rs 11,990. Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40 will be available with discounts but the price has not been revealed.

Offers on Accessories

Amazon India is also teasing offers on Jabra devices starting at Rs 4,499. There is also mention of up to 60 percent off on power banks and headsets from brands like Realme, Mi, Jabra and others. It seems deals will be on accessories like headsets and power banks during this sale. However, we might also see offers on true wireless earbuds during this sale, which starts tonight on Amazon India.

  Published Date: December 18, 2019 1:25 PM IST

