Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Here are the best deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale began in India on December 22 and will continue until Christmas, December 25. During the year end mobile phone sale the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on products across categories. Amazon claims it is offering discounts worth up to 40 percent on top-selling smartphones across price segments. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to be a repurposed OnePlus 8T for 2021, could be more accessible

For the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount up to Rs 1,500 to consumers shopping with the bank’s credit and debit card. There are several discount offers available on the platform today and to make it easy for you to decide we have listed out the best smartphone deals available on Amazon during the Fab Phones Fest sale today. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE could feature same specs as Nord, design changes expected

OnePlus 8T discounted

OnePlus 8T is one of the best smartphones you can get under Rs 45,000 in India right now. The smartphone retails at a price of Rs 42,999 in the country. During the Amazon sale, the OnePlus 8T is available with a Rs 2,000 discount using a coupon. Consumers will be able to get a Rs 2,000 discount on purchasing the smartphone with HDFC credit card. On the other hand, shopping with an HDFC debit card can get Rs 1,000 off. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Concept brings color shifting phones closer to reality

Samsung Galaxy M51 available on discount

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the best smartphones you can get under Rs 25,000 in India right now. If you have been waiting to get the smartphone for a long time now head over to the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale today. The Galaxy M51 is available at an effective price of Rs 21,749 during the Fab Phones Fest sale. One of the key highlights of the Samsung smartphone is the battery. The Galaxy M51 comes packed with a massive 7000mAh battery, which the company claims last an entire day on a heavy usage.

OnePlus Nord discounted

Alongside the OnePlus 8T, the recently launched OnePlus Nord has also been discounted during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. The smartphone is available with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with HDFC Bank credit card payment and Rs 500 with debit card. Originally, the OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. Amazon is also offering an additional up to Rs 15,000 instant discount on exchange offer. This OnePlus phone is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 30,000 in India right now.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime discounted

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is also available with a good discount during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. The budget smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 during the Amazon sale. The e-commerce giant is also offering extra value on the exchange offer. The Redmi 9 Prime is currently one of the best smartphones available in India under the budget segment. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi 9 Prime are a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, a 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup and more.