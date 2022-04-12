comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Offers on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M12
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers On Iphone 12 Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Galaxy M12
News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Deals

Amazon customers can get 10 percent instant discount by using SBI Credit Cards during the Fab Phone Fest

Apple iPhone 12

Avail offer on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Samsung Galaxy m12 and more

Amazon.in has announced a new Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest. The new sale will be offering smartphones, accessories and TVs. Customers can get up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories & up to 55% off on top selling Smart TVs from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Hisense, LG and Realme amongst others. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date confirmed: Check details

The sale will also see offers on some of the latest new launches including the OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 11 series. The Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will be live until 14th April 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data, make random phone calls

Bank offers

Amazon customers will be eligible to get 10 percent instant discount by using SBI Credit Cards. They can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on smartphones & TVs. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16 and watchOS 9 expected to bring major upgrades

Amazon Prime Members can achieve savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime. This service provides benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards with longer tenures.

Check out some of the deals on smartphones:

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available starting Rs 21,999, OnePlus Nord 2 5G starting Rs 27,999 and OnePlus 95G starting Rs 35,599 including bank offers. Fab TV Fest will see discounts and EMI options on the newly launched OnePlus 43 -inch Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S.

Buyers can further reduce the price by getting an instant discount for Rs 2,000 on SBI Bank credit card. The OnePlus TV ranging starting from 32-inch to 43-inch is available starting Rs 16,499. For the TVs, buyers can get a Rs 1,500 discount on SBI Bank Credit Card.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is available for Rs 10,499. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for Rs 36,990. Offers on Samsung TVs include the Crystal 4K Pro line-up and Wondertainment series which starts at Rs 17,990. Buyers can get 10 percent Instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on SBI credit card.

Tecno

The new Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available for Rs 9,999. It comes with a 48-megapixel camera, 6.8-inch FHD+ display, 33W fast charger, 5000mAh battery. Tecno Pop 5 LTE is available for Rs 6,599 with 10% Discount on SBI Bank Credit Card Transactions. Tecno Spark 8T is available for Rs 9,299.

Xiaomi

Redmi 9A Sport will start at Rs 6,999. The Redmi Note 11 is available starting Rs 12,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for Rs 26,999 with up to Rs 5,000 Instant discount using SBI Bank Credit card. Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV will be selling at Rs 13,999 and Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV can be purchased for Rs 27,999. Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is available for Rs 32,999. Buyers can get 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit Card.

Realme

The Realme Narzo 50A is available for Rs 11,499 with additional flat Rs 1,000 instant discount with SBI Bank Credit and Debit card.

Apple

iPhone 12, 64 GB variant will be available for Rs 53,999 and can additionally avail 10% Instant Discount of up to Rs 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

iQOO

iQOO Z5 5G will be available at starting price of Rs 23,990 and buyers can avail 10% Instant Discount of up to Rs 1000 on SBI Credit Card. iQOO 9 SE 5G is available starting Rs 33,990.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 12, 2022 9:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 12, 2022 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad launched in China: Check details
Mobiles
Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad launched in China: Check details
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

automobile

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works

Apps

Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2
Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect
Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

News

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022
Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

Deals

Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Ace EV टीवी शूट के दौरान आई नजर, भारत में जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास

Realme 9 4G first sale on Flipkart: 108MP कैमरे वाले फोन पर मिल रहे ये ऑफर्स

Free Fire MAX: शॉटगन इस्तेमाल करने की 5 बेहतरीन टिप्स, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे जीत

Vivo X Fold और Vivo X Note स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2
Deals
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2
Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

automobile

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data
Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers