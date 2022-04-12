Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers On Iphone 12 Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Galaxy M12

Amazon.in has announced a new Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest. The new sale will be offering smartphones, accessories and TVs. Customers can get up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories & up to 55% off on top selling Smart TVs from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Hisense, LG and Realme amongst others. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date confirmed: Check details

The sale will also see offers on some of the latest new launches including the OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 11 series. The Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest will be live until 14th April 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data, make random phone calls

Bank offers

Amazon customers will be eligible to get 10 percent instant discount by using SBI Credit Cards. They can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on smartphones & TVs. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16 and watchOS 9 expected to bring major upgrades

Amazon Prime Members can achieve savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime. This service provides benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards with longer tenures.

Check out some of the deals on smartphones:

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available starting Rs 21,999, OnePlus Nord 2 5G starting Rs 27,999 and OnePlus 95G starting Rs 35,599 including bank offers. Fab TV Fest will see discounts and EMI options on the newly launched OnePlus 43 -inch Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S.

Buyers can further reduce the price by getting an instant discount for Rs 2,000 on SBI Bank credit card. The OnePlus TV ranging starting from 32-inch to 43-inch is available starting Rs 16,499. For the TVs, buyers can get a Rs 1,500 discount on SBI Bank Credit Card.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is available for Rs 10,499. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for Rs 36,990. Offers on Samsung TVs include the Crystal 4K Pro line-up and Wondertainment series which starts at Rs 17,990. Buyers can get 10 percent Instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on SBI credit card.

Tecno

The new Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available for Rs 9,999. It comes with a 48-megapixel camera, 6.8-inch FHD+ display, 33W fast charger, 5000mAh battery. Tecno Pop 5 LTE is available for Rs 6,599 with 10% Discount on SBI Bank Credit Card Transactions. Tecno Spark 8T is available for Rs 9,299.

Xiaomi

Redmi 9A Sport will start at Rs 6,999. The Redmi Note 11 is available starting Rs 12,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for Rs 26,999 with up to Rs 5,000 Instant discount using SBI Bank Credit card. Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV will be selling at Rs 13,999 and Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV can be purchased for Rs 27,999. Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is available for Rs 32,999. Buyers can get 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit Card.

Realme

The Realme Narzo 50A is available for Rs 11,499 with additional flat Rs 1,000 instant discount with SBI Bank Credit and Debit card.

Apple

iPhone 12, 64 GB variant will be available for Rs 53,999 and can additionally avail 10% Instant Discount of up to Rs 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

iQOO

iQOO Z5 5G will be available at starting price of Rs 23,990 and buyers can avail 10% Instant Discount of up to Rs 1000 on SBI Credit Card. iQOO 9 SE 5G is available starting Rs 33,990.