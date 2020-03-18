comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest starts March 23: What to expect | BGR India
  Home
  Deals
Amazon Fab Phones Fest starts March 23: Check out expected deals from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Apple and others

As Flipkart gears up for Big Shopping Days sale, Amazon India has announced Fab Phones Fest. Check out what to expect in terms of offers and deals.

  Updated: March 18, 2020 9:31 AM IST
Amazon India and Flipkart are engaged in a battle to offer the best smartphones at the most attractive price. Flipkart has announced a Big Shopping Days sale starting March 19 and Amazon India has now announced its own offer. Called Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the four day sale will be held from March 23 to March 26. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering “exciting offers” on “fabulous phones”.

The key details about discounts and offers have not been revealed yet. However, Amazon India has confirmed on a microsite that customers will get no cost EMI and exchange offers. There will also be bank offers, which will be announced soon. The list of participating brands include OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Realme, Oppo, Honor and Huawei. The details of individual deals on these smartphones will be revealed by the company on March 21, 2020.

To recall, Amazon India held a version of its Fab Phones Fest in February. During the sale, the e-commerce giant offered deals and discounts on models like the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Realme XT, iPhone 11 Pro and Redmi K20 series. During this edition of the sale, we can expect to see offers on all of these models. Amazon India might add new models to the mix to ensure customers stick with the platform.

We also know that Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale on March 24 and March 25 as part of this sale. Samsung Galaxy M21 is set to launch via Amazon India today. We could see this entry-level device become available for purchase during the sale next week. Amazon might also offer deals on some of the best-selling smartphones and premium devices during this sale. The big question is whether Amazon India can put a break on Flipkart’s success especially in the consumer electronics segment.

  Published Date: March 18, 2020 9:27 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 18, 2020 9:31 AM IST

