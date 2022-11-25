Amazon announces Fab Phones Fest in India: Check top here

Amazon is hosting the Amazon Fab Phones Fest on its platform in India. The sale will begin on November 26 and go on until November 29. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on purchase of companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Tecno and Realme among others. Also Read - India government drafts framework to combat fake reviews on e-commerce websites

Apart from this, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,000 on purchases made using SBI credit cards and SBI credit cards EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Interested buyers can also get no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on the purchase of various smartphones during the company’s upcoming Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. Also Read - Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023: All you need to know

Additionally, the e-retailer said that Prime members will get up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits such as six-month free screen replacement and additional three months no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards among other things. Also Read - Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Ahead of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, take a look at all the top offers:

— During the sale, the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 10A will be available at a starting price of Rs 6,029 and Rs 7,649 respectively.

— Interested buyers will get the 8+128GB variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite at a discounted price of Rs 19,499. Buyers will also get additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange.

— During the sale the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available for Rs 9,499 while the 5G variant will be available for Rs 10999.

— Similarly, the iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 20,999.

— For budget buyers, Amazon India is offering the Tecno Spark 9, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 50i and the Realme Narzo 50A at a starting price of Rs 7,199, Rs 5,669, Rs 6,749 and Rs 9,449 respectively.

— Amazon India also said that during the course of its upcoming Amazon Fab Phones Fest, interested buyers will also be able to avail the ongoing offers on OnePlus smartphones with Citi bank and OneCard until November 30.

— Lastly, the company is offering the OnePlus Nord 2T, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T at a starting price of Rs 27,499, Rs 55,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.