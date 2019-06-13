Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Today is the last day of Amazon India’s Fab Phones Fest. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. So if you are interested in buying one then you need to hurry up. During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, one will also get no cost EMI options, exchange bonuses, total damage protection on phones and more. There are a variety of phones that are on sale, which includes OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy M20, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor View 20, Nokia 8.1, Oppo F9 Pro, iPhone XR and more. Here’s a look at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy S10

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are Samsung’s newest smartphones. During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, customers can buy the Galaxy M20 at a starting price of Rs 9,990. The Galaxy M30 offers a triple camera setup, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is currently available for Rs 14,990. Additionally, both the handsets are available with no-cost EMI plans, starting at Rs 1,165 per month, and Rs 2,498 per month respectively. If you are interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy S10, you get it for Rs 61,900 during the sale. Other offers on the phone include up to Rs 15,150 off on exchange and no cost EMI.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y3

The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second Android One smartphone. The company launched the Mi A2 at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India. The base 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage can now be purchased for Rs 10,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. In addition to the discounted price, there is an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, is a selfie-centric smartphone from the company. The device is currently available for Rs 9,999. It offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7

During Fab Phones Fest, the OnePlus 6T is getting its biggest price cut yet. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 27,999. There is also a 256GB storage variant, which can be purchased for Rs 31,999. Both the OnePlus 6T configurations were earlier available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. Besides, customers can also buy the newly launched OnePlus 7. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 32,999. You can up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with SBI cards. This offer is also for the OnePlus 7 Pro device.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone X

During Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the iPhone XR is available at a starting price of Rs 58,999. The device was launched with a price tag of Rs 76,900. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit card EMI and Credit Card. This brings the effective price of iPhone XR down to Rs 53,099. The iPhone XR comes in six colors, which includes Red, White, Black, Blue, Coral and Yellow. The iPhone X, on the other hand, is available for Rs 67,900, which is the lowest price yet.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is available for Rs 71,990 with extra Rs 8,000 off on exchange. During the Fab Phones Fest, customers can avail up to Rs 18,150 off on exchange and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000. The Huawei P30 Pro’s periscope lens is capable of 5x optical zoom and 10x lossless zoom. It features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Kirin 980 SoC, quad rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for reverse wireless charging support.

Other smartphone deals

One will also be able to buy Honor 10 Lite for Rs 9,999. The Oppo F11 Pro is also on the sale at a starting price of Rs 20,990. You can also go for the Apple iPhone 6S, which is priced at Rs 28,999. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will cost you Rs 67,900. Amazon India is offering extra Rs 10,000 off on exchange on this phone. The Honor View20, which packs a 48-megapixel camera, is available for Rs 35,999. Furthermore, devices like Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo Y17, Nokia 8.1, Xolo Era 4X and more are also on the sale at their lowest price ever.