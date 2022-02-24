Amazon is all set to host Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest in India starting tomorrow February 25 till February 28. During the sale, buyers will get up to Rs 1,000 off on using HDFC Bank Cards on the purchase of smartphones, televisions and smartphone accessories from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and Tecno amongst others. During the sale, the newly launched iQOO 9 series and Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be available for pre-book in India. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

According to Amazon, customers can save up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage just for Prime program. This program also gives benefits like 6 months free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards. Also Read - How to reset your Google, Amazon smart speaker?

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on smartphones

iQOO Z5 and iQOO Z3 will be available for Rs 20,990 and 17,990 respectively, down by Rs 3,000. Buyers will get Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank cards on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 2. During the sale, you can get up to Rs 8,000 off on the OnePlus 9 series with ICICI Bank cards and get an additional Rs 4,000 off on the latest OnePlus 9RT. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over streaming rights

Realme Narzo 50A will sell at Rs 10,999 while Realme Narzo 50i will be available at Rs 7,499 during the upcoming sale. Amazon will offer Rs 5,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and will be available at Rs 24,999. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M32 5G will be available for Rs 9,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively, down by Rs 2,000.

Buyers will get up to Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank on the purchase of Tecno phones including Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8C and Tecno Spark 7 Series. Similarly, Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi 9A Sport, Xiaomi 11T Pro and more phones can be purchased at an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Customers can get up to 60 percent off on headsets and powerbanks.

Amazon Fab TV Fest: Best deals on smart TVs

As for the deals on OnePlus TVs ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch, they will be available starting at Rs 15,999 on Amazon. Buyers will also get additional discounts with HDFC Bank Cards. Amazon reveals that buyers will get Rs 5,000 cashback with ICICI bank cards and INR 1,750 off with Amazon coupons on Samsung Frame QLED TV Series and get it for as low as Rs 50,240 (incl. cashback and coupon offer).

Buyers will get 40 percent off on Amazon Basics 4K UHD Fire TV starting at Rs 29,999. Hisense 43-inch Vivid 4K UHD TV will be available for Rs 29,490. They will also get HD ready Sony TVs starting at just Rs 24,990