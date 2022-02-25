Amazon Fab Phones Fest: up to 40 percent off on OnePlus Nord 2, iPhone 12, iQOO 9, and more

Amazon Fab Phone Fest is live from today, i.e., February 25, and will last till February 28. The E-commerce giant is giving massive discounts on smartphones from companies including OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, and more. There is a no-cost EMI and exchange offer available on smartphones. You will get up to 40 percent off on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, and more. Here we have listed some best deals for you to grab a smartphone of your choice. Also Read - Ukraine wages social media war against Russia

Also Read - WhatsApp is building a new feature to search contacts: How it will work

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available at the best offer price of Rs 26,999 during Amazon Fab Phone Fest. The starting price of the smartphone is Rs 29,999, which you can avail of at Rs 29,849 by applying and getting rewards worth Rs 1600 with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Additionally, you can also avail of 3000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards along with 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced at a lower price of Rs 19,999. The starting price of the smartphone is Rs 26,999. You can avail extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange. In addition, you can earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 on minimum order of ₹500 using a slice super card. There is a Flat Rs 3500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Cards. Minimum purchase value Rs 23999.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

You will get iQOO 9 Pro 5G at Rs 64,990. You can purchase this smartphone at Rs 64,690 with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, you can also get up to Rs 20,800 off on exchange. There is a flat Rs 6000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Rs 500 Instant Discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs 40000.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is available at the best offer price of Rs 52,999. The starting price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 53,999, which can be avail at Rs 53,699 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The EMI starts at Rs 2,542.

iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO Z5 5G will be made available at the best offer price of Rs 20,990. The starting price of the smartphone is Rs 21,990.