Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn’t miss out on

Republic Day 2020 is just around the corner and e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon India are running their respective sales. There are some of the best deals on smartphones and Smart TVs that you shouldn’t miss out on. Besides the sales discounts, there are instant discount offers on credit cards, and EMI options that users can avail too. Here is all you need to know.

Google Pixel 3a

Google launched the affordable Pixel 3a smartphone in India with a starting price of Rs 39,999. It comes with the same camera experience as the Pixel 3 series, but with watered-down specifications. After some good discount, you can now avail it for Rs 27,999. Further, ICICI Bank credit card users, can avail 10 percent instant discount. Similarly, Kotak bank credit and debit card users can avail the same 10 percent discount on EMI transactions. There is also exchange offer where you can replace your old smartphone for a new one and get up to Rs 14,050 off. This deal is available on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple launched the iPhone XS in September 2018 for a starting price of Rs 89,900. Since then, the smartphone has seen some price cuts, and it is now available for Rs 49,999 via Flipkart. The ICICI Bank 10 percent discount and Kotak Bank discount options are available for the users. The smartphone comes with dual cameras, improved chipset, better battery and more. It also features dual SIM functionality – physical + eSIM.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 was the first smartphone in the M-series to come with a hole-punch display. Launched at Rs 19,999, the smartphone is now available for Rs 13,999. For the price, you get triple rear cameras at the back, with a 32-megapixel primary camera, and ultra-wide camera and a depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. The deal is available on Amazon India. Exchange offers with discount up to Rs 8,800 are also on offer. SBI card users can also get additional 10 percent discount.

Amazon Echo Dot + Wipro Smart Bulb

If you have been thinking of buying a smart speaker, it could be the right time now. Usually available for Rs 3,999, the Echo Dot along with a Wipro smart bulb bundle can be purchased for Rs 2,998. It is one of the best deals that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Shinco 4K Smart TVs Amazon deals

And then, if you have been thinking of buying a Smart TV, Shinco has some interesting deals to look for. The company has three 4K Smart TVs on offer. These include the 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. The 49-inch model is available for Rs 22,499, the 55-inch model will set you back by Rs 26,499, whereas the 65-inch model can be bought for Rs 43,999. There are no cost EMI options available too.