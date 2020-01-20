comscore Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn’t miss out on | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn’t miss out on
News

Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn’t miss out on

Deals

From Pixel 3a to iPhone XS and Galaxy M40, here are the top deals you shouldn’t miss out during Amazon and Flipkart sales. There are also deals on smart TVs from Shinco.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 12:50 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m40-2

Republic Day 2020 is just around the corner and e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon India are running their respective sales. There are some of the best deals on smartphones and Smart TVs that you shouldn’t miss out on. Besides the sales discounts, there are instant discount offers on credit cards, and EMI options that users can avail too. Here is all you need to know.

Related Stories


Google Pixel 3a

Google launched the affordable Pixel 3a smartphone in India with a starting price of Rs 39,999. It comes with the same camera experience as the Pixel 3 series, but with watered-down specifications. After some good discount, you can now avail it for Rs 27,999. Further, ICICI Bank credit card users, can avail 10 percent instant discount. Similarly, Kotak bank credit and debit card users can avail the same 10 percent discount on EMI transactions. There is also exchange offer where you can replace your old smartphone for a new one and get up to Rs 14,050 off. This deal is available on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple launched the iPhone XS in September 2018 for a starting price of Rs 89,900. Since then, the smartphone has seen some price cuts, and it is now available for Rs 49,999 via Flipkart. The ICICI Bank 10 percent discount and Kotak Bank discount options are available for the users. The smartphone comes with dual cameras, improved chipset, better battery and more. It also features dual SIM functionality – physical + eSIM.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 was the first smartphone in the M-series to come with a hole-punch display. Launched at Rs 19,999, the smartphone is now available for Rs 13,999. For the price, you get triple rear cameras at the back, with a 32-megapixel primary camera, and ultra-wide camera and a depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. The deal is available on Amazon India. Exchange offers with discount up to Rs 8,800 are also on offer. SBI card users can also get additional 10 percent discount.

Amazon Echo Dot + Wipro Smart Bulb

If you have been thinking of buying a smart speaker, it could be the right time now. Usually available for Rs 3,999, the Echo Dot along with a Wipro smart bulb bundle can be purchased for Rs 2,998. It is one of the best deals that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Shinco 4K Smart TVs Amazon deals

And then, if you have been thinking of buying a Smart TV, Shinco has some interesting deals to look for. The company has three 4K Smart TVs on offer. These include the 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. The 49-inch model is available for Rs 22,499, the 55-inch model will set you back by Rs 26,499, whereas the 65-inch model can be bought for Rs 43,999. There are no cost EMI options available too.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 12:50 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

89900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

How to get the new Instagram '2020 Prediction' filter
How To
How to get the new Instagram '2020 Prediction' filter
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: Top 5 features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: Top 5 features

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: Here are top 5 features of the smartphone

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: Here are top 5 features of the smartphone

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

News

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on

Deals

Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on

WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode, animated stickers

News

WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode, animated stickers

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Social Media Rules: ID Verification may be Mandatory

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode, animated stickers

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on

Deals

Amazon, Flipkart sales: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on
Flipkart and Amazon India sale: Top deals on smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart and Amazon India sale: Top deals on smart TVs
Flipkart Republic Day sale live for everyone: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day sale live for everyone: Top smartphone deals
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals

Deals

Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals

हिंदी समाचार

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy S20 स्मार्टफोन 5X जूम कैमरा लेंस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Amazon India और Flipkart sale 2020 हुई लाइव: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन (मोबाइल) डील्स

Saregama Carvaan GX01 ईयरफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 1,599 रुपये में खरीदें

Airtel के 179 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगा 2 लाख रुपये का बेनिफिट

News

Social Media Rules: ID Verification may be Mandatory
News
Social Media Rules: ID Verification may be Mandatory
Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

News

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4
WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode, animated stickers

News

WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode, animated stickers
Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11
WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

News

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android