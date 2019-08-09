comscore Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Y9, Huawei Watch GT and more
News

Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Y9, Huawei Watch GT and more

Deals

Huawei has announced discount and offers on its smartphones like P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and wearables such as Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Band 3 during the four day sale.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 1:00 PM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-review-bgr-2

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has announced deals and offers on its smartphones and wearables. The offers will be available during Amazon India’s Freedom Sale starting August 8. The sale will see offers on Huawei P30 Pro, P30 lite, Mate 20 Pro, Y9, Y9 Prime 2019, Band 3 Pro, Band 3E, Watch GT Classic and Watch GT Sport. Here is a look at top deals and offers available during the sale:

Huawei Y9 at Rs 11,990

Huawei is offering its Y9 smartphone at Rs 11,990 during Amazon Freedom Sale. The smartphone has original price tag of Rs 15,990 and is getting a discount of Rs 4,000. The Huawei Y9 features a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live and what to expect

Also Read

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live and what to expect

Huawei Mate 20 Pro at Rs 56,990

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the flagship from last year, is available for Rs 56,990. The Chinese company is offering a straight discount of Rs 8,000 to consumers during the sale. Alongside the device, Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 for free. There is also 9 months of no-cost EMI available with the device. The Mate 20 Pro features a Quad HD+ display, Kirin 980 SoC, Leica triple rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports facial recognition.

Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 63,990

Huawei is also offering a discount on its flagship P30 Pro during the sale. The smartphone is available for Rs 63,990 after a discount of Rs 8,000. The Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 is available for free. The P30 Pro features a 40-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera. It also sports a 20-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 3D ToF camera. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China by September

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China by September

Deals on Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Huawei is also offering discount on Huawei P30 Lite and Y9 Prime (2019) during the sale. The P30 Lite is available with a discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is available for Rs 17,990 with exchange offer up to Rs 1,500 and 3 or 6 months of no-cost EMI. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is priced at Rs 15,990 and comes with Rs 500 cashback on Amazon Pay.

Deals on Huawei wearables

Huawei Band 3 Pro is available for Rs 3,999 in black and blue color options during the sale. The Band 3F is available at Rs 1,299 after a discount of Rs 400. Huawei Watch GT Classic is available at Rs 11,990 while the GT Sport is available for Rs 10,990. Both the smartwatch models are getting a price cut of Rs 5,000 each.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

71990

Android 9 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Quad Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

15990

Android 9.0 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 710
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

15990

Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1)
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update
Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

News

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

Zomato sacks 100 people in an effort towards cost-cutting

News

Zomato sacks 100 people in an effort towards cost-cutting

Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones

Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China

News

Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s likely to boast 64-megapixel camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

Zomato sacks 100 people in an effort towards cost-cutting

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

News

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones
Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China

News

Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China
Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

News

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live

News

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live

हिंदी समाचार

Hyundai ने सोलर रूफ चार्जिंग के साथ Sonata hybrid electric car को किया पेश

Amazon Freedom Sale : TCL, Kodak, Samsung और LG के इन 4K UHD TV पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने 1,699 रुपये वाले एनुअल प्रीपेड रिचार्ज की वैलिडिटी 3 महीने बढ़ाकर 15 महीने की

Realme दीवाली से पहले भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart National Shopping Days सेल में 5 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Black Shark 2

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s likely to boast 64-megapixel camera
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s likely to boast 64-megapixel camera
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted in Geekbench listing

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted in Geekbench listing
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update
Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

News

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019
Zomato sacks 100 people in an effort towards cost-cutting

News

Zomato sacks 100 people in an effort towards cost-cutting