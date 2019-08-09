Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has announced deals and offers on its smartphones and wearables. The offers will be available during Amazon India’s Freedom Sale starting August 8. The sale will see offers on Huawei P30 Pro, P30 lite, Mate 20 Pro, Y9, Y9 Prime 2019, Band 3 Pro, Band 3E, Watch GT Classic and Watch GT Sport. Here is a look at top deals and offers available during the sale:

Huawei Y9 at Rs 11,990

Huawei is offering its Y9 smartphone at Rs 11,990 during Amazon Freedom Sale. The smartphone has original price tag of Rs 15,990 and is getting a discount of Rs 4,000. The Huawei Y9 features a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro at Rs 56,990

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the flagship from last year, is available for Rs 56,990. The Chinese company is offering a straight discount of Rs 8,000 to consumers during the sale. Alongside the device, Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 for free. There is also 9 months of no-cost EMI available with the device. The Mate 20 Pro features a Quad HD+ display, Kirin 980 SoC, Leica triple rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports facial recognition.

Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 63,990

Huawei is also offering a discount on its flagship P30 Pro during the sale. The smartphone is available for Rs 63,990 after a discount of Rs 8,000. The Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 is available for free. The P30 Pro features a 40-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera. It also sports a 20-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 3D ToF camera. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 4,200mAh battery.

Deals on Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Huawei is also offering discount on Huawei P30 Lite and Y9 Prime (2019) during the sale. The P30 Lite is available with a discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is available for Rs 17,990 with exchange offer up to Rs 1,500 and 3 or 6 months of no-cost EMI. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is priced at Rs 15,990 and comes with Rs 500 cashback on Amazon Pay.

Deals on Huawei wearables

Huawei Band 3 Pro is available for Rs 3,999 in black and blue color options during the sale. The Band 3F is available at Rs 1,299 after a discount of Rs 400. Huawei Watch GT Classic is available at Rs 11,990 while the GT Sport is available for Rs 10,990. Both the smartwatch models are getting a price cut of Rs 5,000 each.