Kodak HD LED TV is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 during Amazon India’s Freedom Sale. The sale is being held from August 8 to August 11 and Prime members get early access from 12:00PM IST on August 7. The LED TV market has exploded in a big way in the last 15 months and a number of brands have entered the market. Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. is the brand licensee of Kodak brand and it is offering a discount on popular models. During the Freedom Sale, Kodak is particularly offering a discount on its 43-inch 4K UHD TV and 50-inch UHD TV. Here is a look at top deals on Kodak TVs during Amazon India Freedom Sale.

Kodak 32-inch HD Ready LED TV 32HDX900S

During Freedom Sale, Kodak 32-inch HD Ready LED TV with model number 32HDX900S will be available in black color. The TV is available for Rs 8,499 and it offers an HD Ready panel with 60Hz refresh rate. There are two HDMI and USB ports and 20 Watts sound output. It comes with a one year warranty.

Kodak 50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV 50UHDXSMART

Kodak is offering its 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for Rs 27,999. The Amazon India listing shows that the device is getting discounted by 45 percent during the sale. The 50-inch TV features a 4K UHD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It comes pre-installed with apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, and Facebook. It has 8GB of storage and runs Android operating system. There is built-in WiFi and has a sound output of 20 Watts. The TV comes in black color and has one year manufacturer’s warranty.

Kodak 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV 43UHDXSMART

Kodak is also offering a discount on its 43-inch 4K UHD TV during the four-day sale. The 43-inch TV is available for Rs 22,999, which is a discount of 43 percent from its launch price. It also features a 4K UHD panel, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. Like the 50-inch model, it comes installed with apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. Other features include 20 Watts sound output and native support for WiFi connectivity.

Kodak 50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV 55UHDXSMART

Kodak is focusing on its 4K UHD range during Amazon’s Freedom Sale. The company has also announced a discount on the 55-inch model, which is now available for Rs 32,999. The television is seeing a discount of 54 percent. This is the biggest 4K UHD TV in Kodak’s product lineup. It comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, built-in WiFi and 8GB storage. It also includes apps like YouTube, Hotstar, and Netflix for streaming video needs. The TV comes with a one year warranty and has 20W sound output.

Kodak 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV 40FHDXSMART PRO

This is the newest TV in Kodak’s product lineup right now. The television features a 40-inch LED panel with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Android Smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube, It comes with 20 Watts sound output, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. The TV is available for Rs 15,999, which is a discount of 50 percent from the launch price.

Kodak 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV 32HDXSMART Pro

Kodak is also offering a discount on its 32-inch HD Ready TV lineup during the sale. The 2019 model with 32-inch HD Ready panel and 60Hz refresh rate is available for 9,499. The TV was launched at Rs 20,999 and was further discounted to Rs 10,499. It also comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and runs Android. The TV comes with a one year warranty and has a sound output of 20 Watts.