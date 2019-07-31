Amazon India has just revealed some details about its upcoming sale event, the Amazon Freedom Sale. The company revealed that the sale event will kick off from August 8 and will go on till August 11. Amazon also revealed that it will offer 10 percent instant discount to SBI-issued credit card users. Similar to most Amazon sale events, the company will provide early access of all the deal to Amazon Prime members. The exclusive access to the deals will start from 12 noon on August 7, 2019. Beyond this, the company will also offer its no-cost EMI options, additional cashback offers, exchange offers, and more

Amazon Freedom Sale details

The company also teased a number of deals and discounts that it is planning to offer during the sale. The landing page on the website, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones and associated accessories. It will also offer no-cost EMI option and exchange offers to help users save more money. OnePlus 7 Pro is teased to come with a no-cost EMI option along with at least Rs 1,000 extra while opting for the exchange offer.

#AmazonFreedomSale is back with exciting deals and much more. Freedom to save more starts on 8th Aug till 11th Aug. pic.twitter.com/AdzcznWmSP — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) July 31, 2019

Other smartphones that will be present on the sale include Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo K3, Redmi Y3, and Galaxy S10. Other devices with discounts will include Xiaomi Redmi 7, Honor 8X, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme U1, M20, and more. Taking a look at the deals teased in the general electronics section, the company will offer discounts on multiple things. These things include laptops, earphones, DSLR cameras, storage devices, printers, and more. Amazon will offer up to Rs 30,000 on laptops, up to 60 percent off on Bluetooth earphones, at least Rs 5,000 on DSLR cameras, up to 50 percent off on audio speakers.

Taking a look at the consumer electronics space, Amazon teased some good discounts on Smart Televisions. The notable ones include the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Android TV, 43-inch Samsung FHD TV, 43-inch Sanyo FHD IPS TV, and 40-inch TCL FHD Smart TV. Sony Bravia one is priced at Rs 1,44,900 and Amazon is claiming to sell it for at most Rs 89,990. Samsung one with Rs 44,900 price tag will sell for at most Rs 29,999, Sanyo one with Rs 34,990 price tag will sell for at most Rs 19,999. Amazon will also offer its Echo devices for up to Rs 5,000 discount.