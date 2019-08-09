Amazon India Freedom Sale started on August 8 and will conclude on August 11. While the sales have large number of deals on smartphones, TVs are becoming an equally interesting segment. During the four day sale, Amazon India is offering up to 50 percent off on televisions. There is also 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank Credit Cards during the sale. Another major change this year is the focus towards 4K TVs as opposed to Full HD TV. Here is a look at top deals on 4K UHD TVs during Amazon sale:

TCL 43-inch 4K TV at Rs 23,390

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, TCL is offering its 43-inch 4K UHD TV at discounted price of Rs 23,390. It is one of the cheapest 43-inch television to offering 4K resolution. There is a 43-inch panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port. The TV offers a sound output of 20 Watts and runs Linux-based operating system. It comes with 18 months warranty from the manufacturer. There is 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 from SBI Bank. Other offers include 5 percent instant discount up to Rs 750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Kodak 43-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 21,999

If you don’t like the Linux OS on TCL then Kodak might appeal to you. The company is offering discount on its 43-inch 4K UHD TV during the four day sale. It is available for Rs 21,999, which is a discount of 45 percent from its launch price. The 43UHDXSMART features a 4K UHD panel, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It runs Android and comes installed with apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. Other features include 20 Watts sound output and native support for WiFi connectivity.

Samsung 4K Smart TV at Rs 49,999

The 4K UHD Smart TV from Samsung is available for Rs 49,999 on Amazon India. The TV is available at discount of 47 percent during Freedom Sale. The offer price is available only for the next 14 hours. With Samsung, you will get the best quality panel out there with HDR10 support. The TV also offers two HDMI ports and one USB port for connectivity. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video and comes with one year warranty.

LG and Sanyo TV deals

If you are looking for a step up in your living room then LG’s 55-inch LED TV might interest you. It is available for Rs 59,999, a discount of 33 percent on its market price. The TV has a 4K UHD panel with 50Hz refresh rate and runs LG‘s AI ThinQ features. There is a quad-core processor and one year warranty. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. LG is offering one year warranty on its 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV.

Sanyo is offering 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV at Rs 29,999. This is a smart TV running Android and is available in dark grey color. It is equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV comes pre-installed with Google apps and has 20W sound output. It offers one year warranty.