Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale 2021 begins with mega discounts on gaming laptops

The Grand Gaming Days sale has started on Amazon, bringing mega discounts on gaming laptops and other peripherals. Check out all the deals.

If you are in the market for gaming peripherals, the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is a good place to start shopping. Starting today, i.e., January 29, you can secure some great gaming laptops with notable discounts. Additionally, Amazon is also giving offers on several peripherals, including controllers, headsets, keyboards, mice and desktop computers. Sadly, the sale does not put any of the Xbox gaming consoles on the shelves. Also Read - Amazon investigated by ED for silently acquiring Future Retail: Report

That said, those looking for gaming laptops can secure great deals on machines with Intel 10th Gen processors as well as AMD Ryzen 5 processors. Additionally, some very good deals are also available on gaming monitors and TVs from brands such as Sony, TCL, LG, Lenovo and Acer. Amazon says you can get up to 30 percent discount on TVs and monitors. Also Read - Amazon Alexa can now scare away intruders by barking like a dog

During Grand Gaming Days, customers can enjoy a discount of 5 percent using HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI with up to Rs 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 8,000. One can also avail 5 percent discount on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI with up to Rs 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 10,000. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Offers to look out for

If you are looking for a new gaming laptop that’s just enough for casual gaming as well as video editing tasks, these are some of the options you should definitely check out.

-HP Pavilion Gaming at Rs 59,490 is a good deal for newbie gamers and content creators. The 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H along with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics has enough power as a combo to deal with regular loads.

-If the HP option doesn’t appeal, the Lenovo Legion Y540 at Rs 59,990 is another good deal with the same specifications but a different design and build.

-At Rs 75,490, the Dell G3 3500 is slightly better for those who want a bit more. The 10th Intel Core i5 processor along with the NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD is a combination that you can’t go wrong with.

-Those looking for a fancier option can check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 at Rs 94,490. A combination of Ryzen 5 4600HS, NVIDIA 1650Ti graphics, 1TB SSD storage, and 15.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate display is great. You also get a free subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Those looking for a gaming monitor can check these highlight offers during the Grand Gaming Days sale.

-At Rs 28,468, the LG 27-inch 4K monitor with support for HDR 10 offers an IPS Panel and tags along two HDMI ports, a Display Port, and support for AMD Freesync.

-If you are into curved gaming monitors, the Lenovo G27c-10 Curved Gaming Monitor with a 27-inch VA FHD display supports up to 165Hz of refresh rate. It has got AMD FreeSync, 1 x Display Port, 1 x HDMI, Audio Out, Tilt & Height Adjustable, and VESA Mount. It costs Rs 18,990.

-The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV is also a great deal at Rs 57,990, provided you care a lot about the picture quality and gameplay. This one does not run on Android TV OS.

Those looking for gaming headsets can check out these deals:

-The Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset 310H with a noise-cancellation-enabled boom microphone is available at a price of Rs 5,499.

-The Lenovo Legion H300 Gaming headset is another good deal at a price of Rs 2,499, especially for those on a tight budget.

-The HyperX Cloud Core headset with support for 7.1 channel audio for PC, Xbox, and PS4 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 6,099.

  Published Date: January 29, 2021 4:41 PM IST

