Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale announced: Get up to 50% off on gaming laptops, desktops, consoles and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale announced: Get up to 50% off on gaming laptops, desktops, headphones and more

Amazon.in has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ bringing a host of deals and offers on gaming gadgets. Potential customers can enjoy up to 50 percent off on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, ASUS, LG, Crucial, HyperX and many more. Grand Gaming Days will be live until August 24, 2022. Additionally, customers can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on Federal bank debit and credit cards along with the convenience of no-cost EMI across a wide selection and attractive prices. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10R, Galaxy M33 5G and more

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops and Desktops

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop (2021): Configured with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, 2.5 GHz, this ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop supports multi-tasking and provides up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz memory along with long lasting cooling. The laptop comes with 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD. The customers can also get one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, included with the purchase of this laptop. It is available for Rs 54,990. · Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on smartphones: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus, Realme

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6 inch FHD Gaming 3 Laptop: Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop comes with Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor, Windows 10 and 9.7-hours average battery life along with special features like Anti-Glare Screen, backlit keyboard, Built-in Microphone that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. It comes with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD and is available for Rs 64,990. Also Read - OnePlus announces offers for Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Savings Day sales

Lenovo Gaming G-Series 24 inch FHD Monitor: With a 165 Hz refresh rate, AMMD sync premium, Lenovo authorized 3 years onsite warranty and Lenovo Artery Control – G24-20, a one-stop display setup tool to enhance and elevate the game with smarter technology. It also comes with a special height adjustment feature and is available for Rs 15,999.

LG Nano IPS Ultragear Gaming 32 inch laptop: This LG Nano IPS Ultragear gaming 32 inch laptop comes with Ultra-fast speed of 165 Hz which allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. It comes with 32-inch Full HD display, 165 Hz OC- 180 Hz Refresh Rate, Nano IPS technology, It is available for Rs 39,999.

Gaming accessories

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack: The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack is a convenient bundle for aspiring streamers who are eager to start creating content for their future fans. A great gift for streamers who are ready to embark on their journey to streaming superstardom. It is available for Rs 11,490. ·

Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour LED Backlit Wired TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour Gaming keyboard is loaded with features like LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. It also comes with Blue Switches, Full N-Key Rollover, durable and water resistant, and has 1 year warranty against any defect and failure while operating. It is available for Rs 2,099.

Components

Crucial P3 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD: The Crucial P3 NVMe SSD comes with Spacious storage up to 4TB and performs up to 45 percent better than the previous generation. It also helps in dynamic write acceleration, multistep data integrity algorithm and is available for Rs 4,349.