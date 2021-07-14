Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is here. The three-day sale dedicated to gaming aficionados will continue till July 16. As part of the sale, Amazon India is offering discounts and deals on popular brands Asus, Lenovo, Acer, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, JBL, etc. In addition, the e-retailer is giving up to 40 percent discount on Large screen TVs. Here are some of the best deals on gaming laptops, gaming consoles, graphic cards, headphones, etc. Also Read - Asus launches four new Chromebook laptops for students starting at Rs 17,999

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, desktops, headphones, keyboards, and more

Asus ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i5-10400F 10th Gen Gaming Desktop: The Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop is currently at Rs 1,27,990. The desktop equips a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor that clocks 2.9Ghz base speed, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 8GB VRAM. It has an aerodynamic chassis with widened vents. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 for work from home: HP 245 G7, Lenovo Ideapad S145 and more

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: MSI Bravo series gaming laptop is currently available at Rs 75,990. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processors which are paired with Radeon RX 5500M graphics. The laptop is capable of offering desktop-calibre performance with an immersive multimedia experience. The MSI Bravo 15 laptop ships with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for rendering smooth gaming performance. Also Read - Asus to launch new student Chromebook model on July 15, hints teaser

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: The HP Pavilion series gaming laptop can be purchased at Rs 64,990. The laptop equips an Intel Core i5 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. The sleek machine meets multitasking and gaming ends, courtesy of the high-grade graphics.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: Acer Nitro gaming laptop is available at Rs 69,490 as part of Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. The gaming laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. For smooth performance, the laptop integrates Acer CoolBoost technology.

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer K2 Gaming Keyboard: The ZEB-Transformer K2 full-size premium gaming keyboard with 104 keys, 12 integrated keys is available at Rs 1,009. The keyboard has multi-color LED lights backlit keys with different light modes.

Cosmic Byte Black Eye Wired Mechanical Keyboard: The Black-Eye gaming keyboard feature an ergonomically designed keypad of 104 mechanical keys with 13 RGB backlight effects making it ideal for gaming day in and out. The Cosmic Byte Black-Eye Keyboard with Injection Molded Double Shot keys is available for Rs 3,749.

JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones: If you are looking for good gaming headset, JBL Quantum 100 by Harman can be your next pick. The wired headset has JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning for an immersive audio experience. It features a lightweight headband and memory foam ear cushions for better comfort. The gaming headset is available for 2,599.