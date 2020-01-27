Deals on gaming have become a frequent affair on e-commerce websites and there is a new sale on Amazon India. The e-commerce website has now gone live with a new sale called Grand Gaming Days. It is offering discounts as high as 50 on all kinds of gaming hardware on its store. It has different sections called Featured Deals, Offers You Can’t Refuse, and others. The sale went live today and will be live till the end of the month which is January 29. Users can avail discounts on Gaming Laptops, accessories, PC components, consoles and accessories. Here are some of our picks in each of the departments.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming Laptops Deals

Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51

Price: Rs 72,990 (discount 34 percent)

This Acer gaming laptop comes with 2.60 GhzGHz Intel Core i7-9750H processor 9th Gen processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM. For storage it has 1TB 7200rpm hard drive and a 256GB SSD. It comes with a 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM 4GB Graphics. Acer offers Windows 10 Home 64 bit operating system with the device.

HP Pavilion 15-bc513TX

Price: Rs 54,990 (discount 27 percent)

This HP Pavillion laptop has a lot of variants with a lot of different configurations, but the one we are talking about comes with 2.40GHz Intel i5-9300H 9th Gen processor. It has a 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD for storage. It comes with 15.6-inch screen and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics. As for the OS HP offers Windows 10 with it.

Lenovo Legion Y540 81SX00F0IN

Price: Rs 99,990 (discount 36 percent)

Lenovo Legion is among the flagship segment laptops from the company and there are quite a few variants. This one comes with a 9th generation core Intel I7-9750H, 2.6 Ghz base speed, 4.5 Ghz max speed, 6 Cores. It has 16GB RAM and 1 TB HDD with 256 GB SSD for storage. It has a 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display with anti Glare technology, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 Nits Brightness and IPS technology.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming console deals

Sony PS4 1 TB Slim Console

Price: Rs 26,490 (discount 12 percent)

Though this may not seem like the biggest discount, it actually is lower than what was the previous price. Sony’s last price drop of the PS4 Slim brought the price of the device down to Rs 27,990. Hence this becomes a new low price for the device. This is a lot considering that the company already offers the device for a discounted price.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming Accessories deals

Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Price: Rs 2,499 (discount 34 percent)

This Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with Lightspeed Wireless Technology with sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI and 400 IPS. It has 6 Programmable Buttons and is lightweight and apparently lasts for 9 hours on a single charge.

Cosmic Byte Spider Gaming Headphone

Price: Rs 999 (discount 29 percent)

This is a budget gaming options for those that have a tight purse. But it offers decent features like a steady microphone as well as LED lights and is a great deal.

Redgear Flash-x Plug and Play Wireless Gamepad

Price: Rs 1,424 (discount 43 percent)

The Redgear Flash-x wirless gamepad comes with built-in rechargeable battery and plug and play support for all PC games.

PC Gaming components deals

LG Ultragear Freesync Gaming Monitor 24GL600

Price: Rs 12,999 (discount 43 percent)

This 24-inch gaming monitor comes with 1ms response time, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia Gsync Technology.

ZOTAC Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC

Price: Rs 12,294 (discount 43 percent)

The GeForce GTX 1650 OC from Zotac is an overclocked GPU that delivers more performance that the usual version. It is a good deal for budget gamers.