comscore Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others
News

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Deals

Amazon India has now gone live again with its sale called Grand Gaming Days.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Deal

Deals on gaming have become a frequent affair on e-commerce websites and there is a new sale on Amazon India. The e-commerce website has now gone live with a new sale called Grand Gaming Days. It is offering discounts as high as 50 on all kinds of gaming hardware on its store. It has different sections called Featured Deals, Offers You Can’t Refuse, and others. The sale went live today and will be live till the end of the month which is January 29. Users can avail discounts on Gaming Laptops, accessories, PC components, consoles and accessories. Here are some of our picks in each of the departments.

Related Stories


Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming Laptops Deals

Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51

Price: Rs 72,990 (discount 34 percent)

This Acer gaming laptop comes with 2.60 GhzGHz Intel Core i7-9750H processor 9th Gen processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM. For storage it has 1TB 7200rpm hard drive and a 256GB SSD. It comes with a 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM 4GB Graphics. Acer offers Windows 10 Home 64 bit operating system with the device.

HP Pavilion 15-bc513TX

Price: Rs 54,990 (discount 27 percent)

This HP Pavillion laptop has a lot of variants with a lot of different configurations, but the one we are talking about comes with 2.40GHz Intel i5-9300H 9th Gen processor. It has a 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD for storage. It comes with 15.6-inch screen and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics. As for the OS HP offers Windows 10 with it.

PUBG Mobile bringing Erangel 2.0 soon, Karakin map release teased

Also Read

PUBG Mobile bringing Erangel 2.0 soon, Karakin map release teased

Lenovo Legion Y540 81SX00F0IN

Price: Rs 99,990 (discount 36 percent)

Lenovo Legion is among the flagship segment laptops from the company and there are quite a few variants. This one comes with a 9th generation core Intel I7-9750H, 2.6 Ghz base speed, 4.5 Ghz max speed, 6 Cores. It has 16GB RAM and 1 TB HDD with 256 GB SSD for storage. It has a 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display with anti Glare technology, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 Nits Brightness and IPS technology.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming console deals

Sony PS4 1 TB Slim Console

Price: Rs 26,490 (discount 12 percent)

Though this may not seem like the biggest discount, it actually is lower than what was the previous price. Sony’s last price drop of the PS4 Slim brought the price of the device down to Rs 27,990. Hence this becomes a new low price for the device. This is a lot considering that the company already offers the device for a discounted price.

Grand Gaming Days Sale: Gaming Accessories deals

Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Price: Rs 2,499 (discount 34 percent)

This Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with Lightspeed Wireless Technology with sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI and 400 IPS. It has 6 Programmable Buttons and is lightweight and apparently lasts for 9 hours on a single charge.

Cosmic Byte Spider Gaming Headphone

Price: Rs 999 (discount 29 percent)

This is a budget gaming options for those that have a tight purse. But it offers decent features like a steady microphone as well as LED lights and is a great deal.

Redgear Flash-x Plug and Play Wireless Gamepad

Price: Rs 1,424 (discount 43 percent)

The Redgear Flash-x wirless gamepad comes with built-in rechargeable battery and plug and play support for all PC games.

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Also Read

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

PC Gaming components deals

LG Ultragear Freesync Gaming Monitor 24GL600

Price: Rs 12,999 (discount 43 percent)

This 24-inch gaming monitor comes with  1ms response time, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia Gsync Technology.

ZOTAC Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC

Price: Rs 12,294 (discount 43 percent)

The GeForce GTX 1650 OC from Zotac is an overclocked GPU that delivers more performance that the usual version. It is a good deal for budget gamers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 12:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
News
Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

News

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

News

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

Most Popular

Honor 9X review: Full canvas at a low price

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others
Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

News

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report
God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Gaming

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be
Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

News

Lenovo Tab M10 tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Microsoft की लापरवाही से खतरे में 25 करोड़ यूजर्स का डाटा

Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover की कीमतों का खुलासा, कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Realme X50 Pro भारत में MWC 2020 के बाद होगा लॉन्च!

वोडाफोन आइडिया ने 649 रुपये वाला iPhone फॉरएवर प्लान किया डिस्कंटीन्यू, जानें दूसरे प्लान

Xiaomi Redmi 8A फोन Android 10 के साथ GeekBench पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
News
Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

News

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action
Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+
Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

News

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report
Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

News

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render