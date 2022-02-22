comscore Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Here we will be taking a look at some popular gaming products being offered under great deals during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale.

Amazon India is currently hosting its Grand Gaming Days sale, where it is offering a number of deals, discounts, and offers on gaming gadgets. Major categories under the sale include gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs and more. Also Read - How to reset your Google, Amazon smart speaker?

The sale is currently live and will go on until February 24. Here we will be taking a look at some popular gaming products being offered under great deals during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over streaming rights

Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors

  • Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 is currently available at Rs 62,490. It is powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and 1TB of HDD storage.
  • HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop is currently available at Rs 59,990. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.
  • HP Victus Ryzen 7-5800H powered 16.1 Gaming Laptop: Rs 83,990.
  • Asus TUF F15 Gaming Laptop: Rs 58,990.

Gaming accessories

  • Evo Fox X-Team Fireblade TKL Gaming Keyboard and Spirit Gaming Mouse Combo: Rs 1,359
  • Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset: Rs 7,495
  • WD_BLACK SN770 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD: Rs 6,599
  • Asus RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router: Rs 10,450

Apart from these, Amazon is offering major discounts on a number of other products including gaming keyboards, games and more during its Grand Gaming Days sale, you can check out all of the discounts on the e-commerce player’s website. Also Read - Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

