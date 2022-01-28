Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Amazon is currently hosting its Grand Gaming Days Sale, during which it is offering customers major discounts on a range of gaming products, which include laptops, gaming headsets, earphones, gaming mice, and TVs. The sale is currently live and will continue until January 30. Here we will be looking at some of the best deals being offered during the sale. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently available at Rs 1,40,000 for the top variant. The laptop sports a 14-inch display, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD Also Read - How to download what all Amazon knows about you (you'll be surprised)

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop is currently available at Rs 59,990. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. Also Read - People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them

Acer Nitro 5 is currently available at Rs 68,990. It is powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and 1TB of HDD storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming laptop is currently available at Rs 74,490 for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor powered variant. The device comes with the Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

TVs

Sony Bravia X80AJ 4K LED TV is currently available at Rs 72,990, the Redmi 55-inch 4K Android TV is currently available at Rs 44,999.

Accessories

JBL Quantum 100 wired gaming headphones are currently available at Rs 2,299. The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headphones are available at Rs 6,995.

Asus GT-AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router is currently available at Rs 32,999.

Apart from these, Amazon is offering major discounts on a number of other products including gaming keyboards, games and more during its Grand Gaming Days sale, you can check out all of the discounts on the e-commerce player’s website.