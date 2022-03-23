Amazon.in has announced a new ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale. Under the sale buyers can get discounts and deals on gaming products and brands. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

The sale will offer deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards and TVs. Brands such as Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell and JBL will be participating in the sale. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check offers on bank cards, exchange and more

The Grand Gaming Days sale will start from March 24 and will go on until March 26. Customers will also get an additional 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit and credit cards along with no-cost EMI options. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops

MSI GF75 Thin 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop: The laptop gets Intel i5-10th gen processor and 1650 GPU, this MSI gaming laptop aims to provide desktop-caliber performance. The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It is available for Rs 58,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop: The Asus Zephyrus G14 with a high-power 8-core CPU is available at a price of Rs 1,34,990. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. This gaming beast is available for Rs 1,34,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: The Ideapad comes with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This gaming machine comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD and is available for Rs 69,490.

HP Victus Ryzen 7 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop: The laptop is powered by Ryzen 7 5800H processor. This gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 16 GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD. The gaming laptop is available for Rs 81,990.

Gaming TV

Redmi 50-inch TV: The TV gets Dolby Vision with 30W surround sound speakers. The TV is Available with 3 HDML Ports to connect with gaming consoles. The TV is Available exclusively at Amazon.

Gaming accessories

Cosmic Byte Stardust Headset: The gaming headset gets a single 3.5mm jack for sound and mic with inline remote. It has soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, as well as adjustable length hinges. It is available for Rs 749.