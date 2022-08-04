comscore Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and More
News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and more products

Deals

With sellers offering deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, kitchen, appliances, TVs, groceries, and more.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Image: Amazon

Amazon India on Thursday announced the ‘Great Freedom Festival’. The shopping event will start from midnight at 12 AM on August 6, 2022 and will remain live until August 10, 2022. Prime members will get 24 hours of early access starting 12:00 AM on August 05, 2022. With sellers offering deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, kitchen, appliances, TVs, groceries, and more, customers can shop from over crores of products across many categories on Amazon.in. During the Great Freedom Festival, customers can look forward to offers from brands such as LG, LG OLED, Pampers, LEGO, Tecno and, more among the wide selection of products coupled with the convenience of shopping from home. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale announced: Deals on all electronics

Customers shopping during the Great Freedom Festival can save more by getting extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards. Also Read - Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco India offering discounts across Smart TV line-up

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Great Freedom Festival with offers and deals from seller. Check out all the offers here. Also Read - RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon India, price starts at Rs 18,999

Smartphones And Mobile accessories

1. Up to 40 percent off on Mobile phones & accessories

2. Get Extra up to Rs 7000 off with Amazon Coupons and Extra up to Rs 6000 off on Exchange on select smartphones

3. Prime Members can get up to Rs 20,000 in savings with Advantage Just For Prime. Get benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards

4. Select phones will see No Cost EMI up to 12 months ensuring high affordability and easy payment tenures

5. Get up to 40 percent off on Xiaomi smartphones. Tecno: Up to 30 percent off on Tecno smartphones. Customers can also enjoy offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30 percent off on top rated smartphones. Realme: Customers can get up to Rs 7000 off on realme phones.

6Customers can get up to Rs 6500 off on the Oppo A series and up to Rs 5000 off on the Oppo F series. Customers can get up to Rs 5000 off Vivo smartphones during the Freedom Sale. Get up to INR 15,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Appliances And Television

1. Up to 60 percent off on Washing Machines; Up to 55 percent off on Air Conditioners; Up to 45 percent off on Refrigerators

2. Up to 50 percent off TVs | Wide Selection, NCEMI, Exchange | Get same-day delivery on select TVs

3. Up to 18 months of No Cost EMI

Electronics And Accessories

1. Electronics: Up to 75 percent off; Starting Rs 99

2. Laptops: Up to 40 percent off; Laptops Starting Rs 18,990; 200+ deals; 10+ brands; EMI up to 24 months; Exchange up to 25000; Coupons up to 10000

3. Headphones: Up to 70 percent off on headphones; Starting Rs 149

4. Musical Instruments: Up to 70 percent off on Musical Instruments and Gear; Starting Rs 149; 300+ Deals; 30+ brands; EMI up to 9 months

5. Smartwatches: Up to 70 percent off; Starting at 999; 500+ deals; 20+ brands; EMI up to 9 months

Published Date: August 4, 2022 4:41 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 4:41 PM IST

