Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to kick off on August 5: Deals, discounts and offers

Amazon has just announced that it will be hosting its ‘Great Freedom Festival’ sale from August 5 to August 9. During the sale, the company will offer its customers deals and discounts across categories including electronics, laptops, cameras, smartphones, Amazon Business, groceries and more. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale: Best deals on headphones, speakers, powerbanks under Rs 1000

Apart from the deals and discounts, the company will also be providing customers shopping with SBI credit cards with a 10 percent instant discount on normal and EMI transactions. The sale also has cashback rewards of up to Rs 500 and will consist of multiple combo offers. Also Read - iPhone 12 for iPhone 11 launch price at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhone 12 Mini alse sees discount

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

Some of the interesting deals, which will be offered during Amazon‘s Great Freedom Festival sale include instant polaroid cameras starting at Rs 2,999, fitness bands starting at Rs 999 and more. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale deals revealed: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy M42

Some other deals include up to 60 percent off on cameras, up to 60 percent on headphones, up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops, up to 50 percent off on gaming accessories, up to 60 percent off on smartwatches, and more. To take a look at all of the major deals and discounts which will be offered during the sale you can click here.

During the sale, the company will offer multiple no-cost EMI options, up to Rs 13,000 exchange offers, and multiple coupon deals.

The sale will go head-on against Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, which will kick off on August 4 for Plus members and on August 5 for normal users. Unlike Flipkart, Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale will not begin a day early for Prime users.