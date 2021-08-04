Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Amazon’s next big sale is commencing on August 5. The five-day sale will continue till August 9. The leading e-retailer recently hosted the Prime Day sale, but it was primarily for Prime members. However, the upcoming sale is open for every customer. The Great Freedom Festival will bring deals on products across categories including mobile phones, laptops, accessories, Smart TVs, and Amazon-branded products. As part of the sale, Amazon will offer deals on some of the leading mobile brands- OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi. That said, here are the best mobile phone deals that you can grab during the sale. Also Read - You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre

OnePlus 9 Pro Also Read - Massive Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, the e-retailer will offer the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro at an offer price of Rs 59,249. As per the listing, buyers will be able to get coupons of up to Rs 4,000 and up to 12 months no-cost EMI. The flagship phone from OnePlus was launched for a price starting at Rs 64,999. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to kick off on August 5: Deals, discounts and offers

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro will be available starting at Rs 1,08,900. The 2020 iPhone flagship was launched for a price starting at Rs 1,19,900 in India for the 128GB variant. The iPhone 12 Pro features the powerful A14 Bionic chip, Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision support, dual 12-megapixel cameras.

iQOO 7 5G

iQOO 7 5G is listed at an offer price of Rs 28,240. Amazon will provide extra Rs 2,000 off with coupons and up to 12 months no-cost EMI. The iQOO 7 5G was launched for a price starting at Rs 31,990. The phone offers a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48MP triple camera setup.

Mi 10i 5G

Mi 10i 5G will be up for grabs at an offer price of Rs 17,449 during the sale. There is an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange, and SBI Bank offers as well. Mi 10i 5G price starts at Rs 21,999. The phone flaunts a 120Hz display and 108MP quad-camera array.

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M42 will be available for purchase at an offer price of Rs 19,249. During the sale, Amazon will provide an additional Rs 1,000 off with coupons, and up to 9 months no-cost EMI. The phone was launched in India starting at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM model. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 8GB RAM.

Besides deals on mobile phones, Amazon is giving up to Rs 3,150 off on the exchange of feature phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung.