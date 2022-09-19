Amazon Great India Festival Sale Pre Sale Deals On Samsung Oneplus Xiaomi Smartphones

Amazon India will be conducting the Great Indian Festival sale from September 23. The sale will begin early for Prime members on September 22. Ahead of the Great Indian Festival Amazon has revealed a host of pre-sale deals and offers on different smartphones. The e-commerce platform claims that customers can avail up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Tecno, Samsung and much more. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Here are some of the popular smartphone products available on Amazon.in with deals and offers from sellers during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Also Read - After Apple, Samsung might introduce satellite connectivity in the future phones

Xiaomi 12 Pro – The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is a 4nm processor. The phone gets a 2900mm² vapour chamber, along with three layers of graphite sheets as a cooling system. The 120W in-box HyperCharger can fully charge the massive 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. The device also supports up to 50W of Wireless Turbo-charging. Get this for Rs 62,999. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

OnePlus 10T 5G: OnePlus 10T 5G evolves beyond speed and comes with a 6.7 Inches. The phone gets 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 4800 mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC, 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera. It also comes with HyperBoost gaming engine. It is available at Rs 49,999.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE: Tecno Pop 5 LTE comes with 6.52-inch dot notch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery, 8MP portrait dual rear camera, 5MP F2.0 aperture front camera. This 32GB ROM and 2GB RAM. It is available at Rs 6,099.

Oppo F21s Pro: Oppo F21s Pro has microlens camera. It comes with IMX709 selfie sensor with 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, IPX4 waterproof and drop tested, 64 MP AI portrait camera, ultra-clear 108 MP clear image, 4500 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC. It Is available at Rs 22,999.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 10-bit AMOLED display, Dolby vison, corning gorilla glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 64MP wide camera, 20MP front camera, 5MP telemacro camera, 4250mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charger. It is available at Rs 25,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Galaxy S22 5G comes with “Pro-Grade” camera that supports Nightography. It comes with a dynamic AMOLED 2X display, armor aluminum frame, corning gorilla glass Victus+, IP68 water resistance, 4nm processor, Android 12 OS, and 3700mAh battery. It is available at Rs 62,999.