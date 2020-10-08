Amazon Great Indian Festival sale smartphone deals

Starting next week, both Amazon and Flipkart will be hosting their annual mega sale. As always, smartphones will enjoy a lot of discounts during a limited period. Amazon has gone ahead and hinted at some of the deals one can expect during the Great Indian Festival sale. Smartphones from popular brands like OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung will get to see a lot of price benefits during the sale. Also Read - Airtel Xstream broadband 100Mbps plan to now offer Amazon Prime and unlimited data

Some of the biggest deals could be coming from OnePlus and its 2020 lineup of flagship phones. The OnePlus 8 5G is expected to drop its price under Rs 40,000 during the sale. Additionally, Apple is also going to offer the iPhone 11 at a very low price of less than Rs 50,000. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 from last year will be available for less than Rs 40,000. Also Read - iPhone 11 to cost less than Rs 50,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival smartphone deals to look for

OnePlus 8 5G

The OnePlus 8 5G will probably get its first big price cut since its launch in the summer of 2020. Amazon hasn’t revealed the exact prices yet but it hints at a sub-Rs 40,000 price. This could be for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Amazon could sell the base OnePlus 8 close to Rs 36,000, thereby making space for the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Nord 5G

Similar to OnePlus 8, the OnePlus Nord will also get some price cuts. The base variant of the Nord could reach closer to Rs 24,000 while the 8GB RAM variant may get closer to Rs 25,000. These prices could help OnePlus fend off against the Samsung Galaxy M51. The Nord is currently the cheapest 5G smartphone you can buy in India.

OnePlus 7T Pro

Last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro is also on the sale and it could come in at close to Rs 42,000. The OnePlus 7T Pro has been on discounts for a long time. It comes only with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. However, the 7T Pro offers an uninterrupted 90Hz AMOLED display with versatile triple camera setup. It runs on the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset from last year.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

The 2020 OnePlus flagship will also be on sale with some discount. OnePlus is yet to give a proper hint to the discount on this one. We expect the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G to reach closer to the Rs 50,000 mark. The 8 Pro is currently the best phone OnePlus makes. It offers IP68 water and dust resistance as well as 30W fast wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 has got everyone’s attention during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. As of now, Amazon hints at a sub-Rs 50,000 price for the base 64GB variant. This is the lowest ever price for Apple’s 2019 flagship offering. The iPhone 11 offers FaceID verification, fast performance with A13 Bionic chip, and great battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is more than a year old but still makes for a great buy as a flagship device. The Galaxy S10 will be available at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base model during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This makes it a great deal, given the number of features it offers. The S10 will get two more Android OS upgrades and offers wireless charging as well as water resistance.

