Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone XR available for Rs 39,999

With the launch of the iPhone 11 series earlier this month, Apple slashed the price of its last year’s iPhone XR smartphone in India. The iPhone XR now officially comes with a starting price of Rs 49,900, which is for the 64GB storage option. This is the lowest official price yet on the Apple iPhone XR, which was launched at Rs 76,900 in India. But now the iPhone XR variants are getting a discounted price for the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale starts today for Prime members and tomorrow, September 29 for regular customers. It is set to go on till October 4.

Customers can get the iPhone XR 64GB for Rs 39,999 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. While 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 54,900 in the country is available for a discounted price of Rs 44,999. The 256GB model which has an official price of Rs 91,990 is now available for a discounted price of Rs 57,999 which is a huge discount. The

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The USP of the company’s iPhone XR remains its tight hardware and software integration. No other smartphone maker offers such a parallel experience yet. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, this Apple device can handle any kind of task.

It features a 6.1-inch LCD display which is lower resolution than rival devices. It runs iOS 12 but Apple’s history shows it will get plenty of software updates. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. One area where iPhone XR literally shines is battery life. While most flagship devices last one day, the iPhone XR can last for two full days. It is among the longest battery life on any iPhone yet. It even rivals the iPhone 8 Plus in that aspect.

The iPhone XR is far from perfect. It has a metal and glass back, which is prone to scratches and drop. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports wireless charging. Apple ships the device with a 5W charger, which means that it takes forever to charge the device. The iPhone XR comes in six colors – Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Coral and Yellow.

Besides, the Apple iPhone 11 price in India starts from Rs 64,900, which is for the base 64GB variant. The new iPhone will also be available in 128GB and 256GB variants, and the price of which in the US is $749 (approximately Rs 53,600) and $849 (approximately Rs 60,800), respectively. The iPhone 11 is a successor to the iPhone XR smartphone.

Features Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone 11 Price 49900 64900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 12 iOS 13 Display LCD-6.1-inch 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 7MP 12MP Battery

