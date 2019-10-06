Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special announced

Amazon India has announced Great Indian Festival – Celebration Special starting midnight of October 13. The e-commerce giant just concluded the Great Indian Festival sale and has now announced another sale. The Celebration Special is a continuation that will be held until 11:59PM of October 17. Amazon Prime members will get early access to deals on October 12. Ahead of the sale, it is promising rock bottom prices on top consumer electronics brands and great deals on Echo and Alexa devices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special: Expected Deals

During the celebration special, Amazon India is promising up to 40 percent off on smartphones. It will also offer free screen replacement, exchange offers, no cost EMI and other offers. There will also be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and others. It is further confirming deals on smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M30s and Vivo U10. It is likely that some of the best smartphone deals will be continued from Great Indian Festival sale to entice customers.

Amazon India will also offer up to 60 percent off on appliances and TVs during the sale. Customers will also offer no cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries. There will be offers from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool, LG and others during the sale period. There will also be over 6000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and others. Consumers can expect to see offers on laptops, headphones, speakers, cameras, fitness trackers and smart watches.

This week, Amazon confirmed that Great Indian Festival Sale was its biggest sale yet. It received orders from 99.4 percent of India’s pin codes and customers from over 15,000 pin codes join Prime. The company also saw 88 percent new customers from small towns during the sale. While fashion was a big segment, Echo devices saw record 70x growth and claims that the sale was biggest ever for Amazon devices.