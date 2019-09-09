comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival announced: Dates, deals preview and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon: What to expect this year

Amazon hasn’t announced the exact dates of its annual sale. But it does give a glimpse at some of the deals expected at the Great Indian Festival.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 12:33 PM IST
amazon-great-indian-festival-2019

As we head towards the festival season, e-commerce giants in India are gearing up for their annual sales. Amazon India is the first to announce the latest edition of its Great Indian Festival. Though the exact dates are currently unknown, the company has teased some of the top deals. Read on to find out everything we know about the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon India dedicates a landing page to announce the Great Indian Festival. As is the norm, Prime members will get early access to all the deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival details

Amazon has teamed up with SBI to offer 10 percent instant discount to debit and credit card users. The company is promising ‘lowest prices’ on popular smartphones. Going by the teaser, some of these smartphones will include the OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 among others. Smartphone buyers will also be entitled to exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, great deals on protection plans and accessories, and more.

Besides smartphones, Amazon India is also teasing ‘rock bottom’ prices on other electronics. Some of these include wireless earbuds from Jabra, fitness trackers, computer accessories and more. Also teased are ‘biggest savings of the year’ on Amazon products like the Echo, Fire TV, and the Kindles. Buyers are also likely to see ‘biggest discounts’ on home appliances like televisions, fridges, air conditioners, and more.

Lastly, Amazon India is encouraging everyone to download its mobile app. Those who do stand the chance to win prizes worth Rs 5 lakh. Again, details are still under wraps and should be unveiled in the coming days.

