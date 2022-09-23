comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check best deals on phones
News

Amazon Great Indian festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live: Best deals on smartphones

Deals

Here are the best deals on smartphones including Realme GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 and more that you can buy during the ongoing sales.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+ was launched at a starting price of Rs 84,999. It will sell at a starting price of Rs 59,999 during the sale on upcoming sale on Flipkart.

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live in India. The two e-commerce platforms are offering major bank discounts, price cuts and more. Smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more. Here are the best deals on smartphones that you can grab right now: Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best deals on Canon, Nikon DSLR cameras

Apple iPhone 11

apple, iphone 11 Also Read - Google Pixel 6a Flipkart sale price is what it should have been from the start

Apple iPhone 11 is now available at a starting price of Rs 34,990 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Buyers will get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 available for under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11T pro, xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 34,999 in India. Buyers can get Rs 6,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards on Mi.com. The ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale is now live on the official Xiaomi website in India.

Poco F4 5G

Launched at Rs 27,999, Poco F4 5G is selling at a discount of Rs 6,000 on Flipkart, bringing the price down to Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes in three storage variants that offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 76,999. It is now selling at Rs 49,999 in India during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It comes with up to 512GB of storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W charging technology.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is now selling at a starting price of Rs 57,990 on Flipkart. It was sold as low as Rs 47,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs 61,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 66,999. Buyers can also get a Rs 4,750 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. It has an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,400.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 57,999 in India. Down by Rs 15,999, the smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 42,999 on Flipkart.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 11:21 AM IST
