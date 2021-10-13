comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discounts Available on Apple iPhone 12 Series, MacBook Pro, Watch SE, More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discounts available on Apple iPhone 12 series, MacBook Pro, Watch SE, more

If you plan to buy an Apple product during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, there are several discounts on Apple products, including iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch SE, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale comes with great discount offers on mobile phones, electronics, Amazon devices, and many more products. If you plan to buy an Apple product during the sale, there are several discounts on Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods. You can buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a great discount, while there are many other models of iPhone, which you will be able to buy at the lowest prices in the sale. Also Read - Apple iPad retains 58 percent revenue share dominance in tablet market: Report

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is available at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Amazon and you will be able to buy it at Rs 27,900 for the 44mm model. The original price of this smartwatch is Rs 32,900.  The 40mm variant is available at Rs 29,900 during Amazon great Indian Festival sale. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max available with AirPods Pro combo deal at Rs 23,000 discount

Additionally, if you are an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank cardholder, you can get an additional 10% discount. The Apple Watch SE comes with a larger Retina OLED display that is believed to be 2x brighter than the Series 6. The Watch SE is offered in two different variants, including 40mm and 44mm variants. Also Read - Apple launches iPad 2021, iPad Mini with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

 Apple AirPods Pro

The price of AirPods Pro is Rs 24,900, but they are available on Amazon sale at an attractive price of Rs 16,990. Additionally, a discount of Rs 1,500 will also be given on the earbuds from HDFC Bank. The white-colored Apple AirPods Pro has the special feature of noise canceling. The soft silicone tip for the ear is sweat and water-resistant.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro

Under Amazon sale, you can buy iPhone 12 Pro at a discount of Rs 20,401, and you will be able to purchase this device for only Rs 1,34,399. Additionally, a no-cost EMI option and cashback can also be availed. The 512GB variant is available at a discount of Rs 10,000, which makes it costs Rs 1,39,900 on Amazon.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,910 for 256GB, which costs Rs 1,24,990, whereas the 512GB is available at a discount of Rs 10,000, which makes it costs Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Air

Apple’s iPad Air 2020 model is available in the sale at a discounted price of Rs 8,000, which costs Rs 46,900 for 64GB. The 256GB is available at a discount of Rs 10,000, which makes it costs Rs 58,900. The unique feature of iPad Air 2020 is its A14 Bionic chipset and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone.

Apple MacBook Pro

The device packs a 13.3-inch Retina display powered by an Apple-designed M1 chip and is currently priced at Rs 1,09,990 for 8GB RAM on Amazon.

  Published Date: October 13, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Best Sellers