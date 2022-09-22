Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals and offers on Smart TVs, refrigerators and more

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced its biggest festive celebration the ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ that brings a host of deals on products from lakhs of sellers across brands. Customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion and more. The Great Indian Festival starts on September 23, 2022, while Prime members will get 24-hour early access starting midnight September 22. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

This festive season on can choose from 350+ TVs at the lowest prices. One can get up to 70 percent off on TVs and appliances with an additional cashback of up to Rz 10,750 on cart value, no-Cost EMI starting Rs 291/month, and next-day installation for select brands with safe, scheduled deliveries. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check offers on iPhone 12, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 and more

Customers will also receive an extended warranty only at 99 for complete appliance protection for a complete 1 year. This time, washing machines are available starting 15,999 and semi-automatics starting from Rs 10,499. Side-by-side refrigerators starting Rs 39,999, with exchange offers up to Rs 14,000. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro to be available at Rs 17,500 discount

Meanwhile, double door refrigerators starting at Rs 16,990 and no-Cost EMI for up to 24 months along with freebie worth Rs 499 with every single door refrigerator. In addition, split air conditioners are available at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The energy efficient ACs 4 and 5 Star ACs are available at starting price of Rs 20,999.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2,000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.