Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals on iPhone 12, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 and more

Amazon.in’s biggest festive celebration the ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ brings a host of deals and offers on products from lakhs of sellers, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), and popular brands. Customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion and more. The Great Indian Festival would include over 2,000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer and more. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro to be available at Rs 17,500 discount

Customers get a chance to win up to Rs 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival. Moreover, a customer who is making his/her first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get Rs 50 back. Also Read - Amazon Great India Festival sale: Amazon reveals pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

Additionally, to make festive shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to Rs 2,500 as a welcome offer, and those who sign-up for Amazon Pay Later can get flat Rs 150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000 basis eligibility. All new Amazon Pay UPI sign up’s will get 10 percent cashback up to Rs 50, while those gifting their loved ones Amazon Pay Gift Cards can enjoy up to 10 percent cashback on each purchase. The Great Indian Festival starts on September 23, 2022 while Prime members will get 24 hour early access starting midnight September 22. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Here are some top deals & offers by participating sellers this ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’

OnePlus:

Savings of up to Rs 11,000 with additional exchange offers of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. Customers can now avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI. The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 32,999 and Rs 61,999 respectively (includes additional discounts of up to Rs 6,000 with SBI bank cards).

Xiaomi:

The newly launched Redmi 11 prime 5G comes with a 50MP AI Triple Camera and India’s first Helio G99 and will be available for Rs 11,999. Redmi A1, another new launch that comes with Mediatek Helio A22 and a 8MP dual camera and leather texture design will be available for INR 5849. Get up to 15% off on Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11 Series this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available during this Great Indian Festival with starting price of Rs 11,999. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 at INR 52,999 with features such as Nightography camera and snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a discount of 38 percent. Newly launched Samsung M32 Prime with 64MP camera and FHD+ sAmoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for Rs 10,499 with a free 3-month Amazon Prime membership.

Apple iPhone:

Get iPhone 12 for Rs 39,999 during Prime Early Access. The price is inclusive of bank offers, coupons, and Amazon Pay cashback. In addition to the above offers, customer can also avail Amazon Pay Rewards worth Rs 2,000 on iPhone 12.