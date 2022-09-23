comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Prime Members In 50 More Cities Can Enjoy Free Delivery In Less Than 4 Hours
News

Amazon Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours: Check the list of cities here

Deals

Amazon first introduced same-day delivery in India in 2017.

Amazon

Amazon Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours: Check the list of cities here

Amazon India on Friday announced that it is expanding its same-day delivery for Prime members, with delivery within 4 hours in more than 50 major cities and towns in India. Amazon will deliver items across categories such as wireless, consumer electronics, books, toys, kitchen, luxury, sports, video games, personal care equipment, among others. Same-Day Delivery within hours is now available in 2.5X more pin codes compared to last year, growing from 14 cities to 50 cities and towns this year, including Surat, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bhopal, Nashik, Nellore, Anantapur, Warangal, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Patna among others. Amazon first introduced same-day delivery in India in 2017. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live: Best deals on smartphones

“We are always innovating to bring our customers new levels of convenience and delivery options that work best for them; making Same-Day Delivery, within hours the latest example of delivery innovations that give customers more choice, speed and convenience. We are especially excited to introduce this in cities and towns beyond metros, which are under served in terms of speed of delivery. We’re able to do so by storing the needed items in specialized buildings closer to customer location and enabling our delivery network to be in close proximity to customers and Prime members,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best deals on Canon, Nikon DSLR cameras

Amazon India delivers to all 100 percent serviceable pin codes, with more than 97 percent pin codes now being able to receive their deliveries within 2 days of placing an order. The company has continued to invest in speed for Prime members with expansion of its Free One-day and Same-Day Delivery network. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals on Smart TVs, refrigerators and more

The company has also further strengthened its ability to deliver with speed, with a 2X year on year increase in its Same-Day delivery service scale up from last year for all customers. In 2021, the company also announced the launch of Amazon Day, giving Prime members the option of choosing a day to have their items delivered each week. For easy better convenience customers also have the option to pick up their packages from designated ‘pick up points’. Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 8:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony Inzone gaming headphones launched in India
Gaming
Sony Inzone gaming headphones launched in India
How to sell your used phone on Flipkart: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to sell your used phone on Flipkart: A step-by-step guide

OnePlus Nord Watch price may be under Rs 10,000, launch soon

Wearables

OnePlus Nord Watch price may be under Rs 10,000, launch soon

OnePlus announces discounts, offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T and more

Mobiles

OnePlus announces discounts, offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T and more

How to turn on Lower Power Mode on your Apple Watch

How To

How to turn on Lower Power Mode on your Apple Watch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours

Sony Inzone gaming headphones launched in India

How to sell your used phone on Flipkart: A step-by-step guide

OnePlus Nord Watch price may be under Rs 10,000, launch soon

TCS employees to report back to office at least 3 days as WFH ends

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000