  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Realme C30s First Sale Today At 12 Pm
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Realme C30s first sale today at 12 pm

Realme C30s is now available for purchase on Amazon and Realme.com. Here are the sale offers that you need to know now.

Realme C30s Performance

Realme launched its entry-level Realme C30s in India last week at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available for purchse in India starting today on the Amazon India website. The highlights of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, an 8MP AI camera and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Realme GT Neo 3T goes on first sale in India

Realme C30s pricing, sale offers

Realme C30s is launched in two storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It comes in Stripe Blue and Stripe Black colour variants. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme Narzo 50i Prime is now available for purchase in India

The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Amazon and Realme.com. Buyers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Realme C30s specifications

The Realme C30s sports a water-drop notch display on the front. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has 16.7 million colors and features a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. Although the bezels are narrow on the sides and on the top, there’s still a noticeable bottom chin.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone has an 8MP single camera on the rear with support for 1080p video recording at 30fps. The camera is claimed to have AI support and several modes including HDR, Portrait, Super Night mode, and others. It also has an LED flash model besides the camera lens. On the front, it has a 5MP AI snapper for selfies and video calls. The front camera will be able to record 720p videos at 30fps.

The device is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging speed. As for the software, it boots on Android 12 OS and has Realme UI on top of it.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi are some of the phone’s connectivity options.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 11:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2022 11:45 AM IST
