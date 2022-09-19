comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more
In Amazon's biggest deal of the year, Galaxy S22 will be available at Rs 52,999.

Samsung has announced exciting offers on a range of Galaxy Smartphones for the festive season. As part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, consumers can enjoy great discounts on devices like Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition and Galaxy M13. In Amazon’s biggest deal of the year, Galaxy S22 will be available at Rs 52,999. Consumers can purchase Galaxy S22 Ultra for Rs 91,999 and also avail the Galaxy Watch4 by paying additional Rs 2,999. The premium Galaxy S22 series is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with pro-grade cameras for great-looking photos even in low light with Nightography

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will be available at an exciting price of Rs 26,999 (MRP: Rs 74999). Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Additionally, there will be exciting offers on the popular Galaxy M series. Galaxy M13, M33 5G, M53 5G, and M32 Prime Edition will be available at an attractive price of Rs 8499, Rs 11,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 10,349, respectively.

Consumers can avail these exciting offers on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Offers on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M32 Prime Edition are live, while Galaxy M13 offers will start on September 22 for Prime members.

Amazon India has announced the dates for its next-big festive sale. The e-retailer announced that The Great Indian Festival will start in India on September 23, 2022 with Prime members getting early access. The upcoming sale will include over 2,000 new product launches and discounts on a wide selection of products from companies such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, BoAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Vu, TCL, and Acer among others.

Amazon India said that during the upcoming The Great Indian Festival, buyers will get a chance to win rewards up to Rs 7,500. Customers will be able to unlock these discounts by shopping on Amazon.in or paying bills, recharging their phones, and adding or sending money using Amazon Pay. They will be able to redeem these reward points while shopping during the upcoming festive sale.

  Published Date: September 19, 2022 8:39 PM IST
