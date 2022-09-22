comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best deal on iPhone 13

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 will be priced around Rs 49,999.

iPhone 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and both the ecommerce platforms have already teased deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more. During the sale, customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion and more. Here, we have compared the offers and deals on Apple iPhone 13 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Major discount available on Apple AirPods Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 offers

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 will be priced around Rs 49,999. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering an additional Rs 8,000 discount on the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max with Axis/ ICICI credit and debit cards. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. Also Read - This might be the biggest difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 offers

Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, Apple iPhone 13 base model is priced at Rs 65,900. This time, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount when paying via SBI Bank debit or credit cards. In addition to this, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 14,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Meanwhile, one can get iPhone 12 for Rs 39,999 during Prime Early Access. The price is inclusive of bank offers, coupons, and Amazon Pay cashback. In addition to the above offers, customer can also avail Amazon Pay Rewards worth Rs 2,000 on iPhone 12.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 1:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 22, 2022 1:38 PM IST
