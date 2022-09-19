comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple iPhone 12 offer price below Rs 39,999
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Apple Iphone 12 Offer Price Below Rs 39999
News

Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Deals

The Apple iPhone 13 is another Apple device that might see some attractive discounts. The phone is similar to the new iPhone 14

iphone-12-mini

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin this week on September 23 and Prime members will get access to the sale one day in advance on September 22. The festival sale will bring massive discounts on smartphones from different brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and even Apple. iPhones will witness massive price drops owing to the recent launch of the new iPhone 14 series. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, older iPhones get price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon Great Indian Festival has started teasing some of the best deals on the e-commerce platform. The iPhone 12 is expected to get some amazing deals during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon has claimed that this will be the “Lowest ever price on iPhone 12”. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

A teaser has showcased that Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased for a price below Rs 40,000. This will make it the lowest price for the device. Amazon, in its teaser mention, that the iPhone 12 will be offered at a price of Rs 3XXXX. This could mean it can be priced anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 39,999. Most likely the latter option. We are not sure if Amazon is factoring in exchange value and other bank offers in this price. Also Read - Three out of four phone purchases on Amazon are from buyers in the Tier 2 cities, small towns

Amazon is expected to offer this discounted price for the cheapest variant of the iPhone 12 which comes with just 64 GB internal storage. However, the price cut will most likely also be available on the higher variants with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Currently, the iPhone 12 is selling at a price of Rs 57,900 for the 128 GB variant. The 64GB variant is selling at a price of Rs 52,900.

The Apple iPhone 13 is another Apple device that might see some attractive discounts. The phone is similar to the new iPhone 14 in a lot of ways, including the chipset and other hardware. So much so that iPhone 13 cases can be used for iPhone 14 as well. The lack of any distinction between the two models in terms of hardware will make it a better value-for-money proposition compared to the iPhone 14.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is selling at a price of Rs 65,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB storage variant is selling as low as Rs 74,900. The iPhone 13 512GB variant is still selling at a steep price of Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13 Mini is starting at a price as low as Rs 59,900 for some colours of the 128GB variant.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 12:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording
Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Mobiles

Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

All iPhone 15 models may have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Mobiles

All iPhone 15 models may have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Telegram introduces new features in the latest update: Know details

Apps

Telegram introduces new features in the latest update: Know details

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage leaked online: Know details

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage leaked online: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched with Dimensity 9000+, 165Hz display

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details