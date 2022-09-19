Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin this week on September 23 and Prime members will get access to the sale one day in advance on September 22. The festival sale will bring massive discounts on smartphones from different brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and even Apple. iPhones will witness massive price drops owing to the recent launch of the new iPhone 14 series. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, older iPhones get price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon Great Indian Festival has started teasing some of the best deals on the e-commerce platform. The iPhone 12 is expected to get some amazing deals during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon has claimed that this will be the “Lowest ever price on iPhone 12”. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

A teaser has showcased that Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased for a price below Rs 40,000. This will make it the lowest price for the device. Amazon, in its teaser mention, that the iPhone 12 will be offered at a price of Rs 3XXXX. This could mean it can be priced anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 39,999. Most likely the latter option. We are not sure if Amazon is factoring in exchange value and other bank offers in this price. Also Read - Three out of four phone purchases on Amazon are from buyers in the Tier 2 cities, small towns

Amazon is expected to offer this discounted price for the cheapest variant of the iPhone 12 which comes with just 64 GB internal storage. However, the price cut will most likely also be available on the higher variants with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Currently, the iPhone 12 is selling at a price of Rs 57,900 for the 128 GB variant. The 64GB variant is selling at a price of Rs 52,900.

The Apple iPhone 13 is another Apple device that might see some attractive discounts. The phone is similar to the new iPhone 14 in a lot of ways, including the chipset and other hardware. So much so that iPhone 13 cases can be used for iPhone 14 as well. The lack of any distinction between the two models in terms of hardware will make it a better value-for-money proposition compared to the iPhone 14.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is selling at a price of Rs 65,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB storage variant is selling as low as Rs 74,900. The iPhone 13 512GB variant is still selling at a steep price of Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13 Mini is starting at a price as low as Rs 59,900 for some colours of the 128GB variant.