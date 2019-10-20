comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Here are the best offers today
News

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Here are the best offers today

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members. This special Diwali sale will be open for all the customers starting from October 21. Check out the best offers and deals here.

  Published: October 20, 2019 12:08 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (4)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members. This special Diwali sale on Amazon will be open for all the customers starting from October 21 and end on October 25. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on a wide range of phones, laptops, cameras, TVs, and more. If you are planning to buy any smart devices, then you can check Amazon.in as those devices are also on the sale.

Offers and deals on smartphones

Amazon is giving up to 40 percent off on smartphones with free screen replacement, exchange offers, No cost EMI options. The brand is giving decent deals on phones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and more. The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is available with a starting price of Rs 9,999. Users can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs 8,999, Redmi Y3 at Rs 6,999, Poco F1 at Rs 14,999, Galaxy A50s at Rs 22,999, and more.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Huawei P30 Lite is also on the sale at Rs 15,990. One can buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus for Rs 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Apple’s latest iPhone XR phone is available for Rs 44,999, and the OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999. The recently launched OnePlus 7T phone will cost you Rs 37,999. Samsung’s budget Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs 13,999. This handset packs a whopping 6,000mAh battery under the hood.

Amazon special Diwali sale: Offers on TVs and others

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, customers can get up to 60 percent off on Appliances and TVs. There is a No-Cost EMI option, and exchange offers too. Customers can buy the 43-inch LG 4K UHD TV for Rs 35,999, 40-inch FHD smart Samsung TV for Rs 25,999, and 40-inch TCL FHD LED TV for Rs 14,999. Amazon is offering the 65-inch TCL 4K AI UHD TV for Rs 47,999. Customers can check other deals and offers on TVs and smartphones on Amazon India.

You will also witness decent deals on top electronics. The HP i5 1TB HDD laptop is priced at Rs 42,990, and Sony 5100L camera can be purchased for Rs 27,990. The Samsung Galaxy Active Watch is currently available for Rs 17,990, whereas the boAT Airdopes is selling at Rs 2,499.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2019 12:08 PM IST

