Amazon is all set to host its biggest Great Indian Festival sale, which will go live on September 29. The sale will continue until October 4. Moreover, Amazon Prime members will be able to grab deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28. The company will offer deals and offers on a range of phones, laptops, cameras, large appliances and TVs, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon‘s upcoming festival sale.

Amazon.in Great Indian Festival sale: Offers and discount details

During the sale, SBI Debit and Credit cards can get an instant discount of 10 percent. The e-commerce giant will also offer up to 75 percent off on all Home Appliances and televisions. There will also be a no-cost EMI option on Debit & Credit cards. The list also includes Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. Lastly, Amazon India will also five up to Rs 2,500 cashback on domestic flight bookings.

Smartphones, mobile accessories, TVs

One can get up to 40 percent off on the latest smartphones from top brands. The company says one will witness over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more. Customers will also see “lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones.” The e-commerce giant will offer up to Rs 6,000 exchange bonus. There will also be up to 70 percent discounts offers on trendy Bluetooth headsets. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get up to 60 percent off on headphones and speakers.

It will also be giving up to 75 percent off on Appliances and TVs, along with no-cost EMI options, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries. OnePlus’ upcoming 55-inch QLED smart TV will also be available via Amazon.in. You can also upgrade to 4K TVs starting Rs 19,999 per month, the company said.

Laptops, Amazon devices, fitness trackers, cameras

During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will give up to Rs 40,000 discount on top premium laptops. One can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option on laptops. Buyers will get minimum Rs 10,000 discount on DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras. If you are planning to buy a fitness tracker, then you can get it during the sale. Amazon will be offering Xiaomi Mi bands starting Rs 799.

Amazon India has also confirmed that customers will also be able to save on Echo and Alexa devices. One will witness “lowest ever price” on Echo Dot. You will also get a free smart bulb with it. The e-commerce giant will give flat Rs 1,200 discount on FireTV Stick, up to 35 percent off on Echo smart screens and 1,750 off on Kindle eReaders.