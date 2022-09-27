comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best smart TV offers from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Redmi
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TV offers from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Redmi

Customers can get bank offers on their SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

OnePlus Y series smart TVs

Customers can get a discount of Rs 4,500 on OnePlus TV 32Y1, Rs 3,000 on OnePlus TV 40Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro.

Amazon India has curated a special sale for Smart TVs during the Great Indian Festival called ‘Scream for Screen’. Under this sale, the e-commerce platform will offer televisions across 32, 43, 50 (inches) screen sizes from brands like Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, LG, and OnePlus. Additionally, the usual bank offers during the sale will continue to be offered. Customers can get bank offers on their SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions. Also Read - Amazon Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours: Check the list of cities here

Deals on Smart TVs during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Also Read - Amazon Great Indian festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live: Best deals on smartphones

32-inch Smart TV

Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV – It comes with HD-Ready Display. The 20W Stereo Speakers come with Dolby Audio support. The TV gets PatchWall 4 feature which offers IMDb rating on content from more than 30 content providers. You can buy this TV for Rs 8,999 Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals on Smart TVs, refrigerators and more

OnePlus 32 inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV – This TV also comes with HD-Ready Display. It gets 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio for better sound delivery. It also comes with a bezel-less design, multi-port connectivity, Android TV, and compatibility with OnePlus connect app. You can avail this offer on the smart TV for Rs 11,499.

LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV – This Smart TV comes with advanced image processor that adjusts colour for a better viewing experience. The TV also supports Dolby Audio. You can get the TV for Rs 12,980.

43-inch Smart TV

OnePlus 43-inch Y Series: It comes with a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160), and with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. It is embedded with Dual-band Wi-Fi and offers a sound output of 24 Watts along with support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding. Buyers can get the TV at an effective price of Rs 25,990

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series: Samsung Crystal 4K Series is a mid-range premium TV with a 4K display. The PurColor technology enables the TV to display a wider range of colors. It also supports adaptive sound technology to optimize the sound based on the viewing environment. You can get the TV for as low as Rs 30,980.

50 inches and above Smart TV

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV – It offers 4K HDR along with over 8 million pixels. The 15W X 2 Speakers to provide a 30W output with a stereo sound. You can access content in over 16 languages across more than 25 OTT apps with the Language Universe feature. Buyers can get this TV for as low as Rs. 27,990.

Sony Bravia 55-inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV – It comes with 4K Ultra HD display. The X14K processor claims to provide an external noise-free and detailed boosted experience. The 20W speaker supports Dolby Audio. It also supports Smart TV features like Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast and many more. You can avail this offer for Rs 61,000.

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV – It comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also gets 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming consoles along with 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It offers sound output of 20W with its Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio. You can buy this Smart TV for as low as Rs 80,000.

Hisense 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV – It comes with features like Hi-View Engine. It also comes with Fire TV stick 4k and has Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR. It supports OTT apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video etc. It offers a display refresh rate of 120Hz with a 10-bit panel and a floating display design. Buyers can get this TV for as low as Rs 51,990.

  Published Date: September 27, 2022 8:45 AM IST
