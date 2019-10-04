Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the six-day festive sale, ends today and there are some last minute deals that you should not miss out. As part of the sale, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 10,000 using SBI Bank cards. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is offering discounts on smartphones and consumer electronics. Here is a look at top deals on the last day.

OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999

OnePlus 7 is one of the best smartphones in the premium mid-range price segment. While it launched at Rs 32,999, it is being discounted to Rs 29,999 during the sale. The discounted price is for the Mirror Grey variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Red and Mirror Grey variants with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. Both the storage variants are getting discounted by Rs 3,000 during the sale. There is also free screen replacement, no cost EMI and exchange offer on these models.

Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs 9,999

Samsung has made a big comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its new Galaxy M-series and revamped Galaxy A-series. During the sale, the Galaxy M30 is being discounted to Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with an ultrawide angle camera on its back and packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage and sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung 40-inch Smart TV at Rs 26,999

As part of its deal of the day, Samsung‘s 40-inch Smart TV is available for Rs 26,999. The Smart TV is getting 20 percent discount and there is no cost EMI option as well. The 40-inch TV features a Full HD display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port. It has a sound output equivalent to 20 Watts and offers one year warranty.

Amazon Fire TV Stick at Rs 2,799

Amazon’s own products, be it Echo smart speakers or Fire TV stick, have become bestsellers during these sales. Now, Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick for Rs 2,799. The streaming stick, which retails for Rs 3,999, is available with a discount of 30 percent. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote and users can access apps such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, Sony Liv and others.

Samsung Galaxy Watch at Rs 18,990

If you are planning to buy a smartwatch then Galaxy Watch from Samsung is available with discount. The smartwatch, which retails for Rs 25,990, is available for Rs 18,990 during the sale. The smartwatch comes in midnight black or gold colors and has a circular watch face measuring 42mm in diameter. It is swim ready with water resistance up to 50 meters. It can track exercise time and the battery is rated to last for over 80 hours in Bluetooth mode and 24 hours with GPS turned on.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi may have launched the new Mi Band 4 but its older model is still a compelling option. The Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,799 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The fitness tracker is one of the best selling wearable in the market and it features a 0.78-inch OLED display. It offers up to 20 days battery life, it is swim proof and supports continuous heart rate tracking, step tracking.

Amazon Echo Show 5 at Rs 5,499

As mentioned before, Amazon is offering deals and offers across its own products. One such deal is the 39 percent discount on the Amazon Echo Show 5. The Alexa-enabled smart display with 5.5-inch screen is available for Rs 5,499. It was launched at Rs 8,999 and supports features like voice calling and smart home functionality.

