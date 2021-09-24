Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date, offers, discounts, Prime membership: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale was announced last week soon after Flipkart Big Billion Days sale was confirmed. The e-commerce giant has confirmed the sale dates now. The most awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins starting October 4. Also Read - Best smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart today: Xiaomi Mi 11X, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G40 Fusion, more

The Great Indian Festival's end date hasn't been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 7 and continues until October 12. The Flipkart sale will also begin a day early for Plus members.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale details

"The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, and more," Amazon noted in an official press release.

Commenting on the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale, Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic.”

“We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes,” he further added.

For the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer extra 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit card, also on EMI option.

For everyone, the Amazon sale will kick off on October 4, but prime members will get a day early access as usual. You can head over to the Amazon Prime website to purchase a Prime membership today.