Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Deals Revealed Offers On Oneplus Samsung Iphone 12 Realme

Amazon has finally commenced the Great Indian Festival Sale ahead of the festive season. The sale will be bringing a lot of deals in various categories including smartphones and accessories. Let’s take a look at the deals that were revealed by Amazon during the new Great Indian Festival Sale. The offers are currently open for Prime members only. Amazon claims it will offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check offers on iPhone 12, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 and more

OnePlus

Save up to Rs 11,000 with additional exchange offers of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. Customers can now avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI. The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 32,999 and Rs 61,999 respectively (includes additional discounts of up to Rs 6,000 with SBI bank cards). This Diwali the newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition will be available at Rs 29,499 including bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. Get the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G starting at Rs 16,999 including Rs 1500 bank cashback. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with 65W SuperVOOC Fast charging starting at Rs 21,999 including Rs 1,500 Bank cashback and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starting from Rs 26,499 including bank cashback of Rs 2,500. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on September 23

Xiaomi

The newly launched Redmi 11 prime 5G comes with a 50MP AI Triple Camera and India’s first Helio G99 and will be available for Rs 11,999. Redmi A1, another new launch that comes with Mediatek Helio A22 and a 8MP dual camera and leather texture design will be available for Rs 5849. Get up to 15 percent off on Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11 Series this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M13 with attractive features such as 50 MP triple camera, 6000 mAh battery, FHD+ display and upto 12 GB expandable RAM will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available during this Great Indian Festival with starting price of Rs 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 with features such as 5G, sAmoled 120 Hz display and Segment best 108 MP camera will be on offer at Rs 19,999. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs 52,999 with features such as Nightography camera and snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a discount of 38%. Savings on Samsung S20 FE 5G wherein the flagship smartphone will be available at a flat 64% discount at Rs 26,999. Newly launched Samsung M32 Prime with 64MP camera and FHD+ sAmoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for Rs 10,499 with a free 3-month Amazon Prime membership.

iQOO

The newly launched iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with SD 4 Gen 1 processor will be available at Rs 11,499. The iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available at a price of Rs 25,999. Customers will now be able to the iQOO Z6 44W at Rs 11499 and iQOO Z6 5G at Rs 14,499. Customers can get their hands on the powerful iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro at Rs 35,990 and Rs 56,990. iQOO Z6 pro will be available at a low price of Rs 17,999. On select iQOO models there will be up to 9 months of no cost EMI along with 6 Months of free screen replacement.

Realme

realme narzo 50i will be available for Rs 5,799. realme narzo 50i prime will be launched at a price of Rs 6,999. Both these models will come with a free boAt earphone worth Rs 1,290. The realme 50A prime that comes with FHD+ display, 50 MP triple camera and a sport light design will be available for Rs 8,999. The 5G models from realme namely realme narzo 50 5G and realme narzo 50 Pro will start from Rs 11,999 and will also come with discounts up to Rs 1,500 on Amazon Pay.

iPhone 12

Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 for Rs 39,999 during Prime Early Access. The price is inclusive of bank offers, coupons, and Amazon Pay cashback. In addition to the above offers, customer can also avail Amazon Pay Rewards worth Rs 2,000 on iPhone 12.

Tecno

The Tecno Spark 9 will be available at Rs 7,289. The Tecno Camon 19 pro mondrian with multi-color changing smartphone with 64MP RGBW Lens and OIS will be available for customers at Rs 16,499. Tecno pop 5 LTE, the bestseller from Tecno portfolio will be available at Rs 5,489. Both these models will come with a free boAt earphone worth Rs 1,290.