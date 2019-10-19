Just like Flipkart, Amazon is also back with another Diwali sale. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you will see offers and discounts on phones, laptops, cameras, TVs, and more. The special Diwali sale starts from October 21 and will be live until 11:59PM on October 25. Prime members will get exclusive early access starting October 20 (12:00PM).

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering decent deals on smart devices. Amazon is promising amazing offers on top electronics. The HP i5 1 TB HDD laptop will cost Rs 42,990 and Sony 5100L camera at Rs 27,990. The Samsung Galaxy Active Watch will be available for Rs 17,990, whereas the boAT Airdopes Rs will be priced at Rs 2,499. Read on to know more about other deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on phones

Amazon will also give up to 40 percent off on smartphones with free screen replacement, exchange offers, No cost EMI options. The brand is promising great deals on phones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and more. The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series will be available with a starting price of Rs 9,999. Users will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs 8,999, Redmi Y3 at Rs 6,999, Poco F1 at Rs 14,999, Galaxy A50s at Rs 22,999. and more.

The Huawei P30 Lite will also be on sale at Rs 15,990. One will be able to buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus for Rs 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Apple’s latest iPhone XR phone will be available for Rs 44,999, and the OnePlus 7 at Rs 29,999. The recently launched OnePlus 7T phone will cost Rs 37,999. Samsung’s budget Galaxy M30s will be priced at Rs 13,999. This handset packs a whopping 6,000mAh battery under the hood.

Amazon Diwali sale: Deals on TVs

customers will get up to 60 percent off on Appliances and TVs. There will also be No-Cost EMI option, exchange offers. Customers can buy the 43-inch LG 4K UHD TV for Rs 35,999, 40-inch FHD smart Samsung TV for Rs 25,999, and 40-inch TCL FHD LED TV for Rs 14,999. Amazon will be offering the 65-inch TCL 4K AI UHD TV for Rs 47,999. Customers can check other deals and offers on TVs and smartphones on Amazon.in.

